Politricks of use and destroy

When it was first brandished and employed in 2015, almost all of us hailed it. Its mission was, anybody but Goodluck Jonathan. As time ticked, it was narrowed down to nobody but Muhammadu Buhari. It caught up like the ongoing wildfire along the Greek sea towns. The spearheads were erroneously labelled “heroes.” Oh, the list? Very intimidating. It included, but was not limited to, five governors then: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (Kano), Murtala Nyako (Adamawa), Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers), Aliyu Wamako (Sokoto) and Abdulfatah Ahmed (Kwara). Other bigwigs: Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Bukola Saraki (now Senate President) and former Speaker, House of Representatives, Aminu Tambuwal, who is now governor of Sokoto State. Queuing behind them was a legion of former and serving legislators, ministers, commissioners, etc. They were principally from the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Actually, seven governors did kickstart the odd crusade. But two of them, Sule Lamido (Jigawa) and Babangida Aliyu (Niger), backed out. Along the line, they saw things differently and retreated. Lamido was particularly profound. He reasoned, should a landlord allow himself to be chased out of his property, more so, by a tenant? Haba, you don’t cure headache by cutting off the head! Together with Aliyu, he decided to swim and sink with his “beloved” PDP. Today, he is better for it, comfortably calling the shots. But that is not the case with Saraki & Co. They opted to desert and destroy the party they laboured to build. They proudly christened themselves the n-PDP. Whatever sense that makes! With that label, they moved to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Still in the attitude of use and destroy, they are back again, in greater dimension and with full force. This time around, they are ready to ferociously destroy and devour. And they are hyping it all over. Great tragedy! They never got my support in the beginning (2015) and they won’t even now. They are not my type of politicians. Why did they abandon the party that made them, gave them fame, power and influence in 2015? They used their so-called largest party in Africa, destroyed and threw it to the cold. That is the height of wickedness and deceit. The same shoddy tactics they applied in 2015 is also being applied in 2018 by the same principalities and powers. Anyway, it worked wonders for the APC then, it may work same for the PDP, who knows. There should be equally no pity for the APC. They made a harvest of the defectors in 2015. They feasted on them, exulted and showcased them. Why is the same APC calling them unprintable names now? They have unwisely and arrogantly labelled themselves Reformed APC. The angry outburst of Adams Oshiomhole, APC national chairman, was laughable: “If the PDP had the same presence of mind in 2015, perhaps the calamity that befell them would have been averted. We challenge the PDP to face Nigerians on their own merit in 2019 and stop shopping around for supporters.” READ ALSO: Ngige replies Oshiomhole, says ‘He’s ignorant, I’m not afraid of suspension’ This is an indication that the APC is jittery. It did exactly the same thing in 2015. What is the big deal? In any case, in politics, you look for people (supporters). You don’t drive supporters away from your fold. That would be foolhardy. Am I a devil’s advocate? No, not at all. Not even for PDP. All the same, Uche