Politics won’t stop me from acting –Yul Edochie

Some Nollywood stars recently threw their weights behind actor Yul Edochie who is gunning for the Anambra State governorship seat. The likes of Chigozie Atuanya, Ken Eric, Rachel Okonkwo and many more had mobilised to campaign for one of their own under the umbrella of Yul Edochie Campaign Organisation.

For some weeks now, Edochie has been relentlessly making efforts to win the hearts of his people, asking them to give the youths a chance to make a change.

“Politicians have failed us‎ so, I’m in the race to touch the lives of Anambra people positively. Always remember that if you are not part of the solution, you are part of the problem. The problems of Anambra people have reached the last bus stop. I joined the race to harness the creative potentials of the youths and the resource-endowment of Anambra and move the state to the next level of development,” he told Inside Nollywood.

On what becomes of his acting career once he moves into mainstream politics, Edochie reassured: “It will not stop my acting career at all. I intend to combine both roles effectively. However, I’m willing to jettison actingin order to face governance for four years should it be required of me.

“An actor also has a right to contest for public office like every other citizen of Nigeria. So, I think the fact that I’m an actor is a major plus, not a setback.”