Politics shouldn’t be do-or-die affairs – Obasanjo

18th November 2017
18th November 2017 - Defence Chief tasks Navy on N’ East, N’ Delta security threats
18th November 2017 - I’ll complete all ongoing projects in Ekpeyeland, Wike pledges
18th November 2017 - Sea-Piracy: Police to deploy 16 gun boats, 6000 Policemen
18th November 2017 - Nwoye alleges arrest of his agents, supporters
18th November 2017 - Initial delay at Nwoye’s ward as APC candidate votes
18th November 2017 - Looters’ll soon be doomed – cleric
18th November 2017 - Anambra votes amid heightened security 
18th November 2017 - Obiano votes, full of victory confidence
18th November 2017 - Suicide bombers kill infant, one other in Maiduguri
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has advised politicians not to see politics as a matter of do-or-die affairs.

Obasanjo gave the advice on Saturday in Calabar at the public presentation of a book titled: `Stepping Forward with Uti J.D . Agba and Mathias Okoi-Uyouyo.

Obasanjo, who was the special guest of honour at the event, said that politicians, who fail elections can help those who win elections to succeed for the growth of the nation.

“Politics should not be about life or death. Politicians should learn how to thread with caution as 2019 elections draw closer.

“If you cannot be the chief servant you can be the assistant chief servant. This is because the chief servant cannot do it on his own; he has to work with others,” he said.

Also, Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River said that politicians, who could not be in power should support those in power to ensure development.

Ayade stressed the need for all politicians to work together irrespective of their political parties for the development of the people they represent.

“Power is like the wind which blows away. In using power, one must do so with the fear of God,” Ayade said.

The governor supported the book presentation with a donation of N5 million on behalf of the state government and another N5 million in his personal capacity.

Author of the book, Mr Goddy Jeddy Agba, said that the people of Cross River should be one, adding that it was important for all stakeholders to work together for the ultimate growth and development of the state.

The book was reviewed by Prof. Kalu Uka of the University of Uyo.

Agba’s father, His Royal Highness Uti Jeddy Agba has been the Paramount Ruler of Obudu in Cross River for 58 years.

Dignitaries who graced the occasion are the Etsu Nupe of Nupe Kingdom, Alhaji Dr Yahaya Abubakar, the Obong of Calabar, Edidem Okon Abasi-Otu V, former governor of Cross River Sen. Liyel Imoke among others. (NAN)

