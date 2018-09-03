The politics of Saraki’s defection

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) will never forget July 31 in a hurry. That day was one of the darkest in the annals of the ruling party which stood on the high shoulders of political defectors to clinch the crown in 2015. The President of the Senate Abubakar Bukola Saraki, fifteen others and some members of the House of Representatives gladly burnt their brooms and took refuge under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party – a party they maligned, demonised and eventually dumped in the run up to the 2015 general elections. The exit of the President of the Senate, his political allies and members of the National Assembly from the APC was a calculated electoral eve sucker punch dealt on the ruling party. This was after it was alleged that the police detained his convoy the other day to frustrate the defection plan without success. Deputy President of the Senate Ike Ekweremadu was not lucky as he was placed under house arrest and prevented from attending that day’s plenary for the same reason.

Since that audacious and momentous defection, the ruling party is in a state of dilemma and has ceaselessly grieved and whined like a wounded puppy on account of the exodus of these one-time staunch party men. For weeks running, the removal of Saraki has remained top on the agenda of Adams Oshiomhole and the leadership of APC. The party and its organs are extremely bitter and have not hidden its intention to change the Senate leadership either by hook or crook.

Adams Oshiomhole, the chairman of the party, has threatened that Saraki should resign or be removed from office… Oshiomole asserts, “in any case, Saraki is not going to be the first senate president to be impeached and I doubt if he is going to be the last but definitely he will be impeached according to law and to democratic norms. The only way Saraki can avoid impeachment is for him to do what is honourable which again leads to the issue of character.”