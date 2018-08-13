– The Sun News
LOOMING DANGER

Politics and the looming danger

— 13th August 2018

There are countless examples of government inactions propelling this looming failure but the most radical that comes to mind is the leaders failure to remember that ‘corruption destroys and breaks that trust at the heart of a representative democracy

Jerome-Mario Utomi

Demystifying the time-honored saying that; ‘the powerful never lose opportunities – they remain available to them, that the powerless on the other hand, never experience opportunity – it is always arriving at a later time, remains a remarkable political lesson Nigerians gave to the world in 2015.

The lesson was predicated in the way and manner the ‘poor masses’ against all permutations voted the then ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) out of its preeminent position after sixteen years reign and, had them replaced with the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Three years after the feat was achieved, the nation’s political space has again become ‘hot and cold’ breeding different political offsprings with the Reformed All Progressive Congress(R-APC) emergence as the newest.

READ ALSO: How APC senators plan to unseat Saraki – R-APC

While this is ongoing at the parties’ enclaves, a higher level of intrigue like that of 2015, seems to be brewing among Nigerians irked by the leaders’ inabilities to create a government that works better and costs less as promised.

The people’s grouse, looking at commentaries is hinged on the feeling that their interests and opinions expressed over time has neither evoked positive response from the government nor the government made a conscious attempt to enter into their lives and participate in their struggle – eliciting accusations that the present leaders manipulate and undermine the viability of democracy customarily designed to stand on the tripod of; openness, reliability and responsiveness.

In line with the above ideology, Nigerians from the analysis of their recent actions have understandably become more courageous than conscious and, are no longer ready to assist the government cover its shame.

Supporting the above sentiment, our leaders took some steps/decisions which I will safely describe as disastrous in the following areas; security, justice, and fairness, human survival and peaceful coexistence of the nation.

Actions that prompted Nigerians with discerning minds to conclude that with the way the country is stumbling and fumbling from one crisis to the other without any response to permanently solve our national problem through restructuring.

READ ALSO: 2019: Restructuring and the quest for stable polity

To really appreciate the feelings of people, it is a common knowledge that hitherto, Nigerians were uninterested in entering the political fray themselves, but instead, relied on politicians whom they felt would ensure their security and stand-up on their behalf against poverty and unemployment.

But with the current realization that their lives means little or nothing to the people they voted as leaders, that their security is afterwards in the hands of God via prayer, that the leaders preoccupation is the politics of ‘permanent recession’, and without roadmap for tackling youth unemployment; as a consequence, the people are looking up to 2019 as a year set aside to settle both ideological and political scores with these ‘leaders’ if something dramatic is done to correct the deeply seated abnormalities in the country.

Also as an effect, the government’s failure to practice ‘deliberative democracy’, has transcended the vast majority of Nigerians from the bondage of myths and half-truth to the unfettered realm of creative analysis and objective appraisal of events, prompting democratic ambush against these leaders as the nation races towards 2019 general election.

As we know, this sudden turn of events may not be new to a good business student as in every business environment, it is a conventional belief that ‘if a business fails to adapt quickly to new challenges such business is likely to face its own form of extinction, just as anyone that fails to search for his potential leaves his survival to chance.

Indeed, there are countless examples of government’s inactions that is propelling this looming failure but understandably, the most radical that comes to mind aside the failure of the government to guarantee security of lives and property which of course has become a reality that Nigerians now worry about, and an embarrassment at the global stage, is the leaders failure to remember that ‘corruption destroys and breaks that trust which is absolutely essential for the delicate alchemy at the heart of a representative democracy’.

Adding fire to the controversy is their inability to promote quality education/human capital development as the 2018 budgetary allocation to the sector exemplifies; an action that has since harmed the ideals of public good and weakened the fabrics of our democracy.

READ ALSO: GNI tasks FG, states on human capital development

From a broader spectrum, the above decision stands as a sign that our nation does not subscribe to the global belief that the future of any nation depends on the quality of its young people, the future leaders. And sadly, the quality of education on our shores that will act as a vehicle for shaping these youths and make modern nation achievable is being relegated to the background. What is more? No hope for the future.

This, probably explains why the vast majority of Nigerians and youths, in particular, go with the notion that their leaders lack what they need.

Further fanning the ‘civil but cooled’ relationship between Nigerians and their leaders is their understanding that leaders of great nations have a systematic way of making people-focused decisions by prioritizing their choices around these three cardinal areas which regrettably form the rudiment of the challenge.

First and most fundamental is achieving stability and cohesion in their society, second and very radical, a cultural drive to achieve a thrifty, and always investing the future with high savings for a rainy day and thirdly, a great reverence for education and knowledge.

Still, at the global stage, this challenging situation heightens when Nigerians remember that it is an age-old belief that for democracy to succeed there must be a relative level of literacy, a growing middle class, and political institutions that support free speech and human rights’, but appears conspicuously missing in our political sphere.

To correct these abnormalities in my views, what Nigerians who are the victims of these broken promises wants the government to address these issues/ concerns as a nation’s success or failure solidly depends on the way their leaders challenge the unknown and handles the people’s fears.

Jerome-Mario writes via; [email protected]
1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 13th August 2018 at 6:38 am
    Reply

    There’s no looming danger. It is the arrival of celebrating Freedom. Celebrating Freedom from the bondage of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates. Celebrating Freedom from the bondage of the fraudulent political name Nigeria. Freedom under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

