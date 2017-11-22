Politicians killed constitutional roles for traditional rulers – Jonathan

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has opened up on the intrigues surrounding the last constitutional amendment, stating that the political class virtually killed attempts by his administration to amend the constitution and give legal backing to the advisory roles of traditional rulers in the country.

He disclosed that politicians apprehensive of the power and influence traditional rulers would wield with such amendment rallied together to ensure that it did not see light of the day.

Jonathan who stated this on Wednesday while speaking during the 80th birthday and 58th years anniversary celebration of His Royal Majesty, King King Warri Safigha Joshua Igbugburu, the Ibenabowei of Bomo Kingdom in Bayelsa State, said though his administration attempted to send an Executive Bill to the National Assembly over the needed constitutional amendment on the role of the traditional rulers, it was dropped after stiff opposition by politicians.

His comments which came on the heels of a paper delivered at the event by a prominent historian, Professor Ebiegberi Joe Alagoa, titled “The Role of Traditional Institutions in Leadership and development in Nigeria”, explained that when decided to give advisory role to traditional in the constitution because of what he met on ground.

He expressed regret that politicians afraid that the traditional institutions with their new roles in the power structure could be stumbling blocks to their political ambitions moved to effectively killed the bill.

“When we took over, we met a Traditional Rulers Committee headed by the Sultan of Sokoto and they only meet at the instance of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. If the SGF like, they meet. If he does like, they don’t meet. I moved to amend that and to upgrade them to the level of playing a constitutional advisory role to the President. They should serve like the Council of States. They don’t compel the President but they advise and the President listens. The President might not take the advice but it has been given and could be vital to development. What I planned to do would have been replicated in states and even local governments.

“When I wanted to send the Bill to the National Assembly, some prominent politicians kicked against the idea. And we dropped the idea because it did not go down well. From the experience, the traditional rulers need to play a key role. The fear that the traditional rulers could be more powerful should not be a yard stick for politicians to fear them. They should work with them. It is happening that way because they feel if they keep the traditional institution strong, they may become opposition top their political ambitions. Because the traditional rulers work best with the people and want the best for their people. The politicians and the traditional rulers should work together to end the fear and suspicion”

Jonathan who commended the celebrant, HRM King Joshua Igbugburu over his achievement on the throne described him as a bridge builder outside the State as the Pro Vice Chancellor of the Federal University in Nasarawa State.