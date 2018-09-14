Political rumbles in Lagos State

In very lucky circumstances, tremors always precede earthquakes, in which case a dash can be made for survival or to minimise either casualty figures or magnitude figures or magnitude of consequent damage. There were no such tremors before the political earthquake, which shook Lagos, leaving Governor Akinwunmi Ambode currently gasping for electoral life to win the primary election for a second term on the platform of his party, the All Progressives Congress.

The aftereffect, even though generally believed to be towards a particular certain direction, cannot be decisive till the outcome of the open primary elections to pick the party’s governorship candidate. Before now, the standard was that an APC incumbent governor in Lagos State would, almost unopposed, contest for a second term. Although, since 1999, AD, AC, ACN almost never experienced rumbles, yet, currently, the APC is earth-shaking on an unprecedented scale. Never mind the fact that, between 1999 and 2007, two deputy governors were impeached while a third one was unilaterally dropped for the second term, in a somewhat “turn by turn” fashion.

Others who were alienated or alienated themselves from Lagos State either served in Lagos or were tied to Lagos State government. Among them were a former commissioner Munis Banire, a former Head of Service, Mr. Tinubu, a former and newly re-elected governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, former Lagos State governor, Raji Fashola, etc. To be fair, others are still part of the hierarchy of Lagos State government or the ruling APC. Despite these, the emerging uncertainty on Ambode’s political future, specifically, as Lagos State governor, is too dramatic and near incredible.

It seemed he was under watch to indicate the slightest interest in 2019 for a second term and be instantly challenged. The obviously pushed challenge is couched in the bogey of internal democracy not only of direct/ open primaries but also for any willing aspirant, usually a favourite of the party leadership, to vie for the ticket. The pity is that the intermittent rumble in South-West axis of the party of APC does not trigger the hard lesson. Nigerians don’t say ‘No.’ For any state governor or commissioner out of favour to be subsequently dislodged from position of authority, there is always a willing substitute to symbolise the dirty trick.

Even if polished on personal level, he or she will be pushed by friends or relations to see the development as opportunity. As long as this is so, more Nigerians, who otherwise should be self-respecting, will be vulnerable to humiliation in the future. Hence, intermittent political rumbles will never abate.

Are those who trigger political rumbles such as in Lagos necessarily power-drunk dictators? Most unlikely, but, if they are, the fact remains that dictators do not operate all alone. They are surrounded by willing, if unconscious collaborators.