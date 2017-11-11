The Sun News
Political realities in Kogi State

— 11th November 2017

On the 4th of November, 2017, was the day set aside for the celebration of this year’s Kabba Day——An Annual event that brings together sons and daughters of Okun land for the celebration of their cultural heritage. The event also usually serves as an avenue for relationships to be rekindled and to also help to chart a new course for their collective development.

To the glory of God, Kabba Day celebration came and the summary of activities that took place there was harassment of Senator Dino Melaye and what was described as the escape of Governor Yahaya Bello from similar treatment even when he was yet to get to the exact venue of the There are three things I want to point out here: First is the embarrassment the situation has caused us as a state, second is the now-obvious eye service of the present government appointees from the area, and lastly is the reaffirmation of my long call on the Ebira speaking people of Kogi Central where I come from to shun politics of violence and recognise the urgent need to remind ourselves that no ethnic nationality can survive on its own without peaceful and harmonious parley with other ethnic groups.

Whether we like it or not, yesterday’s tragedy was a total embarrassment on not just the Okun People but all of us as a state entirely. If the differences that exist between the various political interest groups would have been resolved before now, there is no way what happened yesterday would have happened. Now, due to the continuous and childish politics being played in Kogi state by the present political big names, we all no longer have peace and the Kabba day, which is of utmost importance to the celebrants, was scattered by few I am happy that this scenario has helped to make the man in charge realise that Kogi West is far from him. It is now obvious that despite the key present government appointees from Okun land, the people of Kogi West are not feeling the effect of the government both in sustainable community development projects/programme or youth empowerment.

We must begin to tell ourselves the truth; we are the problem of ourselves. No respect for our corporate existence, the elders are keeping quiet, the youths in large numbers have refused to be responsible. It is a pity.

Once again, it is not too late, I will advise Governor Bello to settle his scores with all the aggrieved groups before it is too late.

God bless Kogi state!

Abdulmalik Hadi Adinoyi writes from Kogi State

