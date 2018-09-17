As political power goes to the highest bidders

The recent public outrage raised over the high cost of nomination forms for aspirants vying for different political posts on the platforms of the two major political parties – both the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) shows one of the root causes of poor leadership in Nigeria. Such is the sad situation that politics is skewed in favour of the highest bidder. If not so, how do we explain the ugly issue of open vote-buying as alleged during the Ekiti governorship poll? What about the scenario of powerful godfathers (and not the electorate) now dictating who becomes the governor of several states, not minding the performance factor of the aspirants.What manner of democracy are we practicing, for God’s sake? Perhaps, former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara has been proved right after all when he observed that politics is strictly business, at least here in Nigeria.The implications are grievous.

As we continue to bemoan successive inept, ineffective and clueless political leadership here in Nigeria, we must not lose sight of how most of our politicians got into power, in the first instance. Truth be told, the high cost of accessing political power is at the heart of the ever increasing incident of financial corruption as perpetrated by not a few politicians in the corridors of power.

They spend humongous sums of money, with some politicians having to sell some valuable physical assets, borrow money from banks, commit ritual murders or bend to the weird wishes of some powerful godfathers to get elected into office. Their allegiance, when they eventually succeed, would obviously be to their paymasters rather than the electorate who they lie to during sundry electioneering campaigns. The piper, as the wise ones say, dictates the tune.

We must admit, however, that the political structure has always been skewed ab initio in favour of the rich at the expense of the poor masses for eons. Unfortunately, this is one aspect of the presidential system of government we have willy-nilly adopted from the United States. Hence, the clamour for a return to parliamentary system devoid of bicameral legislature by some concerned Nigerians. According to Adebowale Olorunmola, who has looked critically at this rather troubling issue, former United States President, Barack