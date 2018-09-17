– The Sun News
As political power goes to the highest bidders

— 17th September 2018

The high cost of accessing political power is at the heart of the ever increasing incident of financial corruption as perpetrated by not a few politicians

Ayo Oyoze Baje

The recent public outrage raised over the high cost of nomination forms for aspirants vying for different political posts on the platforms of the two major political parties – both the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) shows one of the root causes of poor leadership in Nigeria. Such is the sad situation that politics is skewed in favour of the highest bidder. If not so, how do we explain the ugly issue of open vote-buying as alleged during the Ekiti governorship poll? What about the scenario of powerful godfathers (and not the electorate) now dictating who becomes the governor of several states, not minding the performance factor of the aspirants.What manner of democracy are we practicing, for God’s sake? Perhaps, former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara has been proved right after all when he observed that politics is strictly business, at least here in Nigeria.The implications are grievous.

READ ALSO: Wabara: I would have died in office as Senate president

As we continue to bemoan successive inept, ineffective and clueless political leadership here in Nigeria, we must not lose sight of how most of our politicians got into power, in the first instance. Truth be told, the high cost of accessing political power is at the heart of the ever increasing incident of financial corruption as perpetrated by not a few politicians in the corridors of power.

They spend humongous sums of money, with some politicians having to sell some valuable physical assets, borrow money from banks, commit ritual murders or bend to the weird wishes of some powerful godfathers to get elected into office. Their allegiance, when they eventually succeed, would obviously be to their paymasters rather than the electorate who they lie to during sundry electioneering campaigns. The piper, as the wise ones say, dictates the tune.

We must admit, however, that the political structure has always been skewed ab initio in favour of the rich at the expense of the poor masses for eons. Unfortunately, this is one aspect of the presidential system of government we have willy-nilly adopted from the United States. Hence, the clamour for a return to parliamentary system devoid of bicameral legislature by some concerned Nigerians. According to Adebowale Olorunmola, who has looked critically at this rather troubling issue, former United States President, Barack

Obama, in The Audacity of Hope, touched tellingly on the power of money in politics when he wrote that incumbent “Peter Fitzgerald had spent $19 million of his personal wealth to unseat his predecessor, Carol Mosley Braun”. Also, John C. Green highlighted the significance of money to party politics among other resources and factors which political parties utilize in the process of trying to control the levels of political power.

Though the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) specifies in Section 225 (1-6) the conditions and the scrutiny of the sources of funds and expenses of political parties these are never followed to the letters. For instance, Section 225 (3) (a) and (b) as well as 225 (4) forbid political parties from foreign funding of any kind. Section 226 (1-3) demands annual reports of account from political parties. Also significant is that the Electoral Act (2010) stipulates the ceiling of expenses by candidates and political parties for specific elective positions. The maximum limits are pegged at: N1,000,000,000 (naira) for presidential candidates, N200,000,000 for governorship candidates, and N40,000,000 and N20,000,000 respectively for Senate and House of Representatives candidates. But what about the exorbitant sums of money they pay at the party level to pick nomination forms?

It is on record that the fund raising, as was carried out by both the APC and the PDP ahead of the 2015 elections were done with little or no regard to existing legal provisions. Campaign expenses, for both presidential candidates, Muhammadu Buhari of the APC and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan of the PDP overshot the N1 billion limit.

Allegations were rife that cash was illegally used to buy votes and permanent voters cards. State administrative resources were used by incumbent officials to facilitate party activities. Yet, ‘the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the regulatory body, is yet to investigate, prosecute and sanction erring parties and candidates for infringements. This has been the case since the transition to democratic governance in 1999’. This mentality of winning at all cost is injurious to the health of the Nigerian economy.

READ ALSO: Restructuring the Nigerian economy

With regards to the academic exercise on campaign funding in Nigeria, Falodi (2016) stated that ‘the probe into the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to former President Goodluck Jonathan revealed that public funds to the tune of US$2.1billion meant for equipping the Nigeria military were diverted to finance party activities for the 2015 general elections’. In a similar vein, a former governor of Plateau state allegedly diverted state ecological funds to campaign activities of his party, the PDP.

As the 2019 elections inch closer by the day, much has to done to redress the anomalies that have only those with the cash to throw around to buy their way into electoral offices. Much as we have tinkered with the Electoral Act 2002, 2006 and 2010 there are still some loopholes. For instance, though Section 91(9) states that “no individual or other entity shall donate more than one million naira (N1, 000,000.00) to any candidate”, Section 93(2) (b) gives political parties leverage to receive unlimited amounts above the threshold. This is contradictory.

Each party is required to record and keep “the name and address of any person or entity that contributes any money or assets which exceeds N1,000,000.” Some candidates latched on the lacuna to technically overshoot the limit by transferring the extra cash to their party. Other donors also took advantage of the provision to donate funds running into billions of Naira, on behalf of several unnamed friends.

READ ALSO: The politics of party primaries

__________________________________

Baje writes from Lagos
