As political power goes to the highest bidders— 17th September 2018
The high cost of accessing political power is at the heart of the ever increasing incident of financial corruption as perpetrated by not a few politicians
Ayo Oyoze Baje
The recent public outrage raised over the high cost of nomination forms for aspirants vying for different political posts on the platforms of the two major political parties – both the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) shows one of the root causes of poor leadership in Nigeria. Such is the sad situation that politics is skewed in favour of the highest bidder. If not so, how do we explain the ugly issue of open vote-buying as alleged during the Ekiti governorship poll? What about the scenario of powerful godfathers (and not the electorate) now dictating who becomes the governor of several states, not minding the performance factor of the aspirants.What manner of democracy are we practicing, for God’s sake? Perhaps, former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara has been proved right after all when he observed that politics is strictly business, at least here in Nigeria.The implications are grievous.
READ ALSO: Wabara: I would have died in office as Senate president
As we continue to bemoan successive inept, ineffective and clueless political leadership here in Nigeria, we must not lose sight of how most of our politicians got into power, in the first instance. Truth be told, the high cost of accessing political power is at the heart of the ever increasing incident of financial corruption as perpetrated by not a few politicians in the corridors of power.
They spend humongous sums of money, with some politicians having to sell some valuable physical assets, borrow money from banks, commit ritual murders or bend to the weird wishes of some powerful godfathers to get elected into office. Their allegiance, when they eventually succeed, would obviously be to their paymasters rather than the electorate who they lie to during sundry electioneering campaigns. The piper, as the wise ones say, dictates the tune.
We must admit, however, that the political structure has always been skewed ab initio in favour of the rich at the expense of the poor masses for eons. Unfortunately, this is one aspect of the presidential system of government we have willy-nilly adopted from the United States. Hence, the clamour for a return to parliamentary system devoid of bicameral legislature by some concerned Nigerians. According to Adebowale Olorunmola, who has looked critically at this rather troubling issue, former United States President, Barack
Obama, in The Audacity of Hope, touched tellingly on the power of money in politics when he wrote that incumbent “Peter Fitzgerald had spent $19 million of his personal wealth to unseat his predecessor, Carol Mosley Braun”. Also, John C. Green highlighted the significance of money to party politics among other resources and factors which political parties utilize in the process of trying to control the levels of political power.
Though the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) specifies in Section 225 (1-6) the conditions and the scrutiny of the sources of funds and expenses of political parties these are never followed to the letters. For instance, Section 225 (3) (a) and (b) as well as 225 (4) forbid political parties from foreign funding of any kind. Section 226 (1-3) demands annual reports of account from political parties. Also significant is that the Electoral Act (2010) stipulates the ceiling of expenses by candidates and political parties for specific elective positions. The maximum limits are pegged at: N1,000,000,000 (naira) for presidential candidates, N200,000,000 for governorship candidates, and N40,000,000 and N20,000,000 respectively for Senate and House of Representatives candidates. But what about the exorbitant sums of money they pay at the party level to pick nomination forms?
It is on record that the fund raising, as was carried out by both the APC and the PDP ahead of the 2015 elections were done with little or no regard to existing legal provisions. Campaign expenses, for both presidential candidates, Muhammadu Buhari of the APC and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan of the PDP overshot the N1 billion limit.
Allegations were rife that cash was illegally used to buy votes and permanent voters cards. State administrative resources were used by incumbent officials to facilitate party activities. Yet, ‘the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the regulatory body, is yet to investigate, prosecute and sanction erring parties and candidates for infringements. This has been the case since the transition to democratic governance in 1999’. This mentality of winning at all cost is injurious to the health of the Nigerian economy.
READ ALSO: Restructuring the Nigerian economy
With regards to the academic exercise on campaign funding in Nigeria, Falodi (2016) stated that ‘the probe into the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to former President Goodluck Jonathan revealed that public funds to the tune of US$2.1billion meant for equipping the Nigeria military were diverted to finance party activities for the 2015 general elections’. In a similar vein, a former governor of Plateau state allegedly diverted state ecological funds to campaign activities of his party, the PDP.
As the 2019 elections inch closer by the day, much has to done to redress the anomalies that have only those with the cash to throw around to buy their way into electoral offices. Much as we have tinkered with the Electoral Act 2002, 2006 and 2010 there are still some loopholes. For instance, though Section 91(9) states that “no individual or other entity shall donate more than one million naira (N1, 000,000.00) to any candidate”, Section 93(2) (b) gives political parties leverage to receive unlimited amounts above the threshold. This is contradictory.
Each party is required to record and keep “the name and address of any person or entity that contributes any money or assets which exceeds N1,000,000.” Some candidates latched on the lacuna to technically overshoot the limit by transferring the extra cash to their party. Other donors also took advantage of the provision to donate funds running into billions of Naira, on behalf of several unnamed friends.
READ ALSO: The politics of party primaries
__________________________________
Baje writes from Lagos
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
Rivers, Abia: I didn’t endorse any guber aspirant – Buhari17th September 2018
-
Presidency: N/Central must present one candidate – Saraki17th September 2018
-
EFCC places Fayose on watch list17th September 2018
Latest
Wike to Amaechi: You’re cause of APC crises in Rivers— 17th September 2018
Amaechi allegedly said: “Wike is panicking, sponsoring APC members to cause confusion; he must go in 2019.” Cletus Amaechi Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has alleged that Minister of Transportation, Chubuike Rotimi Amaechi, is responsible for the crises in the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC). READ ALSO: Refusal to sign Electoral Act, plot to…
-
Rivers, Abia: I didn’t endorse any guber aspirant – Buhari— 17th September 2018
President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has refuted reports about his endorsement of any governorship aspirant in Rivers and Abia states and in any other state across the country. READ ALSO: Reasons we’ve many Northern presidential aspirants contesting against Buhari – Hon Aminu Sulaiman In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and…
-
Kalu condoles with Aare Adams, over father’s death— 17th September 2018
Former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, has commiserated with Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Ganiyu Adams, over the passing of his father, Pa Lamidi Adams. READ ALSO: Gani Adams calls for S’West summit over kidnapping, insecurity According to Kalu, regardless of age, the role of a father in a child’s life cannot be…
-
Buhari has history of failure, vote him out – Senator Owie— 17th September 2018
Chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) Contact Committee, Senator Roland Owie, has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari has ‘a history of ethnocentrism and failure’ and has asked Nigerians to vote him out. READ ALSO: Owie advocates North, South East presidency for next 8 years Senator Owie spoke against the backdrop of Buhari’s appointment of the…
-
Presidency: N/Central must present one candidate – Saraki— 17th September 2018
Meanwhile, presidential aspirant Dr Jonah David Jang has asked the PDP to zone the presidency to the Middle Belt and not the North Central. Gyang Bere, Jos Senate President and PDP presidential aspirant Dr Bukola Saraki has urged the North Central geopolitical zone to present one presidential candidate ahead of the party’s primary. READ ALSO: 2019: PDP…
-
Entertainment
Masari, Moghalu, Jack-Rich Tein Jr, Ateke Tom for Peace Achievers Awards— 16th September 2018
Nkechi Chima, Abuja Fun seekers in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, are already upbeat as the September 22 date for the 2018 edition of the distinguished Peace Achievers Awards and Miss Ambassador for Peace Nigeria draw closer. This year’s annual event is holding at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel with Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Masari…
South-West Report
Osun guber: FG plotting to subvert polls – Adeleke— 10th September 2018
Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Ademola Adeleke, has accused the Federal Government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of plotting to manipulate the poll in favour of its candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, in order to impose him on the state. This was contained in a press statement signed…
-
Abuja Metro
Manholes, flood put FCT residents on edge— 12th September 2018
Samuel Bello, Abuja Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) may boast of good roads but safety in some of the roads are now being threatened by manholes. In Utako, Jabi, Wuse, Area 1, and Apo, manholes litter everywhere, causing concerns among residents. The concerns are coming on heels of increasing flood, which deceitfully cover the…
Oriental News
Red card for Osu caste in Enugu— 5th September 2018
Many Igbo communities have continued to eliminate the Osu caste system. Irete in Owerri West in a grand ceremony recently abolished the obnoxious system Magnus Eze, Enugu There was complete display of emotion at St. Paul’s Pro-Cathedral open arena, 4 Corners Ozalla, in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu, as the people of the…
-
Features
Why I’ll stop my daughter from acting –Monalisa Chinda— 15th September 2018
CHRISTIAN AGADIBE The joy of every parent is to see his or her child walk in his or her footsteps or choose the same career after them, but for Nollywood superstar, Monalisa Chinda, the reverse is the case. The mother of one revealed that she wouldn’t allow her daughter to nurse a career in acting….
Literary Review
Typography art is the new facial – Michael Adedeji— 14th September 2018
While it may seem like a mystery to understand, Adedeji makes it so effortlessly attractive, constructing facial expressions in words. Olamide Babatunde Blurring the lines that border a face and reshaping it into words of hope and inspiration is a tactical and deliberate effort aimed at making a statement for Michael Adedeji whose impulse is…
-
Lifeline
IMC trains, certifies management consultants in Lagos— 14th September 2018
IMC-Nigeria was one of the few bodies allowed to administer the qualification, having received the requisite training, and accreditation to do so. Job Osazuwa The Institute of Management Consultants (IMC), Nigeria, an internationally-accredited body, recently trained and certified professionals at management levels in different fields. READ ALSO: The Professions, Management Consultancy and Institutional Reform in Nigeria…
Education Review
1999: Achebe wins maiden creativity award— 14th September 2018
On this day in September 1999, Professor Chinua Achebe won the maiden National Creativity Award. Achebe was born Albert Chinualu-mogu Achebe and was a Nigerian novelist, poet, professor and critic. His first novel Things Fall Apart (1958) was also considered his magnum opus and is the most widely read book in modern African literature. Raised…
-
TSWeekend
Governors running after me – Ezeamakam (Ebele the Flutist)— 14th September 2018
She plays one of her classics ‘I Need To Know’, and the atmosphere relaxes into a beautiful mood. Ebele not only has the voice, but her music is unique Gloria Okezie-Okafor She is arguably the first Nigerian professional female flutist – and perhaps Africa as well. And speaking career wise, Ebele’s journey into the world of…
Opinion
As political power goes to the highest bidders— 17th September 2018
The high cost of accessing political power is at the heart of the ever increasing incident of financial corruption as perpetrated by not a few politicians Ayo Oyoze Baje The recent public outrage raised over the high cost of nomination forms for aspirants vying for different political posts on the platforms of the two major…
Columnists
-
Business of purchasing form— 17th September 2018
In the new business of purchasing form for someone to contest for an office, you do not need to even know the fellow for whom you are purchasing the form. Andy Ezeani The report came out of Ghana not too long ago, of a new art form that had evolved into a vibrant enterprise and…
-
That China loan trap— 17th September 2018
The worst thing that can befall any nation is to default in its loan obligations to China. Some countries have bitter tales to tell for falling into china’s loan trap. Tony Iwuoma China has since emerged as the world’s latest superpower. It has taken on the world and growing in leaps and bounds and in some…
-
Is Nigeria wired to be player in the knowledge age?— 16th September 2018
The foundation of the knowledge society can only be laid in Nigeria if its government is prepared to invest heavily in the prerequisites of such a society Tunji Olaopa What I want to expound on in this article is what I consider to be a pivotal core of the infrastructural deficit challenge that faces Nigeria….
-
The “lifeless” Buhari controversy— 16th September 2018
If President Buhari refuses to hold a Presidential Chat and Debate, I would have no choice than to agree with President Trump that our President is “lifeless”. Ralph Egbu I am zooming in on this topic because of the important lessons it has for us in terms of developing a sound political culture. For those…
-
You must be a Nigerian…(2)— 16th September 2018
Politicians all over the world can be unpredictable, treacherous and lecherous. But Nigerian politicians top the chart. Ken Ugbechie We return to the concept of what makes Nigerians unique. Going by the torrent of reactions elicited by the prefatory piece of last week, it is inevitable for me to burrow further into peculiar behavioural mutations…
-
Vital business etiquette rules— 16th September 2018
Don’t simply hand out business cards to everyone you meet. It’s a bit aggressive unless you’re on a sales call. Ada Obaje As times change, so do social norms for personal and professional behavior, but that doesn’t mean basic etiquette doesn’t matter. Performance and quality are important, too, of course, but not exclusively. We sometimes…
-
‘My girlfriend blackmailing me with demands’— 16th September 2018
My girlfriend has started blackmailing me with “if you love me you will treat my family as your own.” What should I do? Njideka Nwapa-Ibuka Dear NJIGIRL, I have a girlfriend who is four years older than I. We have been friends for a long time. Her family values our friendship but recently I have…
-
Reasons dating while heartbroken never WORKS— 16th September 2018
You just can’t see someone for who they really are when you are still heartbroken over someone else. You are in a fog. Your perspective is cloudy. Kate Halim When you are heartbroken, the temptation to just drown your pain in new attention, affection, sex, or a fling is strong. But, dating too soon after a…
-
Alcohol and Alcoholism— 16th September 2018
I shall advise all of us to be patient and read me for the next three Sundays. So as to understand the intricacies of alcohol and alcoholism. Dr Ojum Ekeoma Ogwo I have noticed something very frightening. Most of the people who consult me, are gradually becoming drunks . The frightening aspect is that they…
-
WHAT on earth is he thanking me for now?— 16th September 2018
What on earth is he thanking me for now? I wondered irritably. I gently removed my hands from his; he had my full undivided attention now and I scowled at him. Efe Anaughe “Tobs you look stunning,” Teju said as soon as we sat down. I knew I looked gorgeous but was too angry to…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply