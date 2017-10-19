The Sun News
Latest
19th October 2017 - Political parties need to have a sense of focus — Shehu Sani
19th October 2017 - AfDB to invest $24b in Agric
19th October 2017 - Ikpeazu lifts curfew in Aba
19th October 2017 - BREAKING: Evans trial resumes
19th October 2017 - Jos killings: NAF deploys fighter planes
19th October 2017 - I’ve got what it takes to lead PDP -Daniel
19th October 2017 - Buhari is borrowing for only critical infrastructure -Okechukwu
19th October 2017 - Osinbajo, Kachikwu, Baru meet over joint venture cash call, others
19th October 2017 - Monkeypox spreads to 11 states
19th October 2017 - Vaccine scare scatters schools in Akwa Ibom
Home / National / Political parties need to have a sense of focus — Shehu Sani

Political parties need to have a sense of focus — Shehu Sani

— 19th October 2017

Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign and Domestic Debts, Sen. Shehu Sani, has said political parties need to have a sense of focus and guiding principles to promote national development.

Sani said this at a colloquium organised by the Centre of China Studies (CCS) for the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Abuja.

The senator said political parties could learn from the experiences of the CPC which has an ideology centred on service to the people.

He added that the CPC had been able lead China’s development process “with tenacity and commitment”.

“Ideology is very important; it gives a sense of direction, focus and guiding principles to achieve what we want to but this is very much lacking.

“Nigerian political parties are almost about 60 to 70 and if you pick the constitutions of these parties, it is like a photocopy from one party to another that is why it is easy for members to port.

“Ideological confusion exists within political parties; you can see a clear direction in many nations of the world but in Nigeria, that is difficult.

“Communist party has proven itself to be a reliable force, not only for China, but as a force for the good of humanity.”

He also said that nation building went beyond the integrity and discipline of the leader.

He further called on the Chinese Government to promote “favourable trade and business relations” with Africa to support the region’s economic growth.

In his address, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara noted that China had been an important partner in promoting development in Nigeria and Africa.

Dogara recalled that the Forum for China-Africa Cooperation had shown the Chinese Government’s commitment to development in the continent.

“It is in the light of this that we believe the 2017 National Congress of the Communist Party of China will most assuredly provide another opportunity to consolidate on the gains of the on-going bilateral relations between Nigeria and China in particular, but Sino-African Relations.”

Also, Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian described China and Africa as “trustworthy friends and sincere partners”.

Zhou reiterated that the 19th CPC National Congress would “give a fresh boost” to China-Africa Cooperation and China-Nigeria strategic partnership.

The 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China opened in Beijing on October 18.

The congress, which is held every five years, would have party delegates elect the new leadership of the CPC with uttermost priority given to political integrity and progressiveness when considering a candidate. (NAN)

Post Views: 9
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Political parties need to have a sense of focus — Shehu Sani

— 19th October 2017

Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign and Domestic Debts, Sen. Shehu Sani, has said political parties need to have a sense of focus and guiding principles to promote national development. Sani said this at a colloquium organised by the Centre of China Studies (CCS) for the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in…

  • AfDB to invest $24b in Agric

    — 19th October 2017

    The African Development Bank (AfDB) is to invest $24 billion in agriculture over the next 10 years to help unlock its potential and assure food security in Africa. The President of the bank, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, revealed at a side event of the ongoing Borlaug Dialogue International Symposium in Des Moines, Iowa, USA on Wednesday….

  • Ikpeazu lifts curfew in Aba

    — 19th October 2017

    Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has lifted the 10p.m. to 6a.m. curfew imposed on Aba on September 12, as a result of improved security situation in the commercial city. Governor Ikpeazu, via a statement issued in Umuahia, on Wednesday, by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Enyinnaya Appolos, commended Aba residents for compliance during the…

  • BREAKING: Evans trial resumes

    — 19th October 2017

    From: Romanus Okoye All appears set for the continuation of trial of notorious kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike,otherwise called Evan at Lagos High Court, Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday. Evans and five others were brought to court this morning in cuffs. Though, unlike the day of his arraignment when heavy security men were highly visible within and around…

  • Jos killings: NAF deploys fighter planes

    — 19th October 2017

      From Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), says it has deployed some of its fighter jets and personnel to Jos, the Plateau State capital to curtail the senseless killings of innocent persons there. It also says the deployment is to stop the possible spread of violence which erupted few days ago to…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share