Political parties need to have a sense of focus — Shehu Sani

Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign and Domestic Debts, Sen. Shehu Sani, has said political parties need to have a sense of focus and guiding principles to promote national development.

Sani said this at a colloquium organised by the Centre of China Studies (CCS) for the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Abuja.

The senator said political parties could learn from the experiences of the CPC which has an ideology centred on service to the people.

He added that the CPC had been able lead China’s development process “with tenacity and commitment”.

“Ideology is very important; it gives a sense of direction, focus and guiding principles to achieve what we want to but this is very much lacking.

“Nigerian political parties are almost about 60 to 70 and if you pick the constitutions of these parties, it is like a photocopy from one party to another that is why it is easy for members to port.

“Ideological confusion exists within political parties; you can see a clear direction in many nations of the world but in Nigeria, that is difficult.

“Communist party has proven itself to be a reliable force, not only for China, but as a force for the good of humanity.”

He also said that nation building went beyond the integrity and discipline of the leader.

He further called on the Chinese Government to promote “favourable trade and business relations” with Africa to support the region’s economic growth.

In his address, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara noted that China had been an important partner in promoting development in Nigeria and Africa.

Dogara recalled that the Forum for China-Africa Cooperation had shown the Chinese Government’s commitment to development in the continent.

“It is in the light of this that we believe the 2017 National Congress of the Communist Party of China will most assuredly provide another opportunity to consolidate on the gains of the on-going bilateral relations between Nigeria and China in particular, but Sino-African Relations.”

Also, Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian described China and Africa as “trustworthy friends and sincere partners”.

Zhou reiterated that the 19th CPC National Congress would “give a fresh boost” to China-Africa Cooperation and China-Nigeria strategic partnership.

The 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China opened in Beijing on October 18.

The congress, which is held every five years, would have party delegates elect the new leadership of the CPC with uttermost priority given to political integrity and progressiveness when considering a candidate. (NAN)