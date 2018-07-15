By extension, Thiong’o was referring to the rest of Africa. Today, our colonial masters are out of the pic- ture. Ironically, new, but in- digenous colonial masters have emerged. For over 50 years, they have used reli- gious and ethnic division to ply their trade, while subjecting the rest of us to perpetual untold hardship. In my brief stay on earth, I have sadly realised one unfortunate reality. The problem bedeviling Africa is similar. Bad leadership is the bane. From Nigeria to Togo, Ghana to Ethio- pia, the challenges are the same. Africa represents everything that is wrong with the world. We can blame the West and absolve our clueless leaders of any wrongdoing. Na our busi- ness bi that. Let me localise this inter- vention. Beyond bad leader- ship, our two core problems are woven around religion and ethnicity. Christians and Muslims are always at war. When it suits them, the political class ignites this fire. While Rome burns, they relocate their families. Whenever major appoint- ments are announced, these same career politi- cians play up the ethnic card. They remind us how their people have been cheated. When they are eventually appointed, they feather their nest and build high fences to lock out their own people.

When these same mer- chants meet, they down- play religion and ethnic- ity. They connive and steal our commonwealth. When they are arrested, they sud- denly remember that they are Igbo, Hausa or Yoruba. Only a fool will conclude that there is any differ- ence between party A and party B. They are the same thieves, cheats and liars. In their usual manner, during the week, some ca- reer politicians, whose only occupation is politics, gath- ered in Abuja. They had one agenda – to sack Presi- dent Muhammadu Buhari in 2019. That is their only agenda. For them, Buhari is the problem and whatever it will take to do that, it’s always fine. Let me take you through a familiar history. In 1966, when some military boys struck and overthrew the first set of ethnic leaders, they had one excuse. They complained bitterly about the endemic corruption and told everyone how the military will restore sanity. Aguiyi Ironsi took charge. We know the rest of the story. Soon, there was a counter-coup and a young minority military offi- cer, Yakubu Gowon, took charge. The excuse was the same. The same mili- tary merchants told gullible Nigerians how they would clean the system. Instead, Nigerians were cleaned out between 1967-1970. After the bitter civil war, Gowon, who is today, holier than the Pope, held on to power. In 1975, Nigerians took to the streets, when Gowon was deposed. For us, the long walk to freedom had ended. It was our own uhuru. How ignorant we were.

Few months after, the same military boys struck and Olusegun Obasanjo, came in as head of state. For reasons best known to him, he conducted an election and handed over power to Shehu Shagari. The military, not satisfied with the damage they had done to the republic, struck again on the December 31, 1983. As it had become a routine, Nigerians rejoiced. Again, they hastily conclud- ed that the new boys would restore sanity. Buhari, who today, is reaping from where he sowed discord and bru- tality, stepped in as head of state. His era was de- scribed as the most brut- ish. He brought hell to Ni- geria and those who were old enough to recall what happened, will narrate the story better. In August, 1985, our very own Maradonna, Ibrahim Babaginda, evicted Buhari from office and stepped in. Again, Nigerians rejoiced. Like sheep led by their shepherd, Nigerians were brutally taken through an- other round of untold hard- ship. Ernest Shonekan fol- lowed. Then Sani Abacha came in. God, through whatever means best known to him, yanked him off. Abdulsalami Abubakar stepped in and hurriedly left. Then Obasanjo returned. He held sway for eight years and handed the baton to late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua. Goodluck Jonathan fol- lowed and now Buhari. The point I am making is simple. We have had the same challenge since 1966. The same players have dominated the political space. The same excuses have been manufactured. And the outcomes have remained the same. If we have been repeating the same thing and getting the same result, it means some- thing is wrong.