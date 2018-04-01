The Sun News
Latest
1st April 2018 - No political godfather made me governor – Donald Duke
1st April 2018 - Kaduna local polls: No permanent voters card, no voting – Commission
1st April 2018 - Presidency says amnesty for Boko Haram a “win-win”
1st April 2018 - Communal clash claims 5 in Cross River communities
1st April 2018 - Utomi calls for all-out effort to end corruption in Nigeria
1st April 2018 - Breaking news: Heavy sound, gunshots in Maiduguri
1st April 2018 - Prioritise science courses, Nigerian Govt directs universities
1st April 2018 - TAG Heuer tags Nigeria’s William Troost-Ekong ‘Friend of the Brand’
1st April 2018 - Epl: Conte ready to unleash Morata on Kane-less Spurs
1st April 2018 - Egyptians vote for Mohamed Salah in presidential election
Home / Cover / National / No political godfather made me governor – Donald Duke
Donald DUKE

No political godfather made me governor – Donald Duke

— 1st April 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Former Cross River State governor Donald Duke said over the weekend that no political godfather within or outside the state played a prominent role in his emergence as governor of the state in 1999.

Duke served as Executive Governor of Cross River State for two terms between 1999 and 2007.

The former governor was widely celebrated for his achievements in the south-south state, particularly for instituting the annual Calabar Carnival which has become a celebrated international event and a major source of revenue for the state.

Duke, who was guest speaker at a youth leadership summit in Abuja, challenged youths to quit emphasizing obstacles on their way to fulfilling their dreams and to champion the course that will herald socio-economic revolution in Nigeria.

“I took the courage to challenge the status quo in my state in 1999 and it was not an easy task for me, Liyel Imoke (my successor) and Bassey and other like-minds that were involved in the project,” said Duke at the event.

“We begun and perfected our plans in Lagos before the 1999 elections.

“With the knowledge that the task was beyond the three of us, we shared the idea to other like-minds and got their support. We returned to the state at the peak of the political activities that heralded the 1999 elections and perfected the plans, and victory was ours. That was how we initiated the positive change the state enjoys today,” Duke stated.

He challenged the youths to identify people that share and clearly understand their vision.

“Work closely with them, exchange strengths, weakness, experience and contacts. That would obviously help you perfect the plans and birth the much needed success.”

A celebrity TV show host, Osasu Igbinedion, told the youths of obstacles that might hit their way to stardom, “but you should not be distracted rather focus on the goal.”

Using herself as example, Osasu said she had to battle to convince her parents to accept and support her journalism career instead of Law that they preferred.

“Your interest and that of your parents may clash, but it behooves on you to politely and respectfully convince them to support your choice of career,” she said.

Meanwhile, the organizer of the summit, Dele Ominiyi, said he was impressed with the positive impact the previous summits have made on the lives of youths.

“The result of previous summits is still evident in the lives of the participants and we are hopeful that the 2018 edition will have more impact on those that participated,” he said.

Share

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Donald DUKE

No political godfather made me governor – Donald Duke

— 1st April 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja Former Cross River State governor Donald Duke said over the weekend that no political godfather within or outside the state played a prominent role in his emergence as governor of the state in 1999. Duke served as Executive Governor of Cross River State for two terms between 1999 and 2007. The former…

  • SIECOM John Bulus VOTERS card

    Kaduna local polls: No permanent voters card, no voting – Commission

    — 1st April 2018

    Sola Ojo, Kaduna As the citizens of Kaduna move to elect their representatives into counselor and chairmanship offices, the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM) has said only voters with Permanent Voters Card (PVC) would be allowed to vote come May 12. Head, Voters Education, SIECOM, John Bulus, who stated this shortly after a dialogue with…

  • Buhari Army Boko Haram Amnesty

    Presidency says amnesty for Boko Haram a “win-win”

    — 1st April 2018

    Those clamoring for cabinet change selfish Buhari will defeat those opposed to his re-election Opposition playing politics with insecurity  Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has justified the planned amnesty to be granted to members of the Boko Haram terror group who are ready to drop their arms and embrace peace. It said, in the final…

  • Odukpani New Netim COMMUNITIES

    Communal clash claims 5 in Cross River communities

    — 1st April 2018

    Judex Okoro, Calabar Five persons have been reportedly killed in a renewed clashes between Odukpani Qua clan and New Netim communities in Odukpani Local government Area of Cross River State. While three were gunned down on Good Friday, another two were allegedly killed at the weekend following a surprise attack by some unknown gunmen. Daily Sun investigations…

  • Utomi against CORRUPTION

    Utomi calls for all-out effort to end corruption in Nigeria

    — 1st April 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin Political economist Prof. Pat Utomi over the weekend called on Nigerians irrespective of party affiliation to join hands to end corruption in the country. Utomi, who made the call while reacting to the disagreement between the Federal Government and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over alleged looted public funds, said that…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share