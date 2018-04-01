No political godfather made me governor – Donald Duke

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Former Cross River State governor Donald Duke said over the weekend that no political godfather within or outside the state played a prominent role in his emergence as governor of the state in 1999.

Duke served as Executive Governor of Cross River State for two terms between 1999 and 2007.

The former governor was widely celebrated for his achievements in the south-south state, particularly for instituting the annual Calabar Carnival which has become a celebrated international event and a major source of revenue for the state.

Duke, who was guest speaker at a youth leadership summit in Abuja, challenged youths to quit emphasizing obstacles on their way to fulfilling their dreams and to champion the course that will herald socio-economic revolution in Nigeria.

“I took the courage to challenge the status quo in my state in 1999 and it was not an easy task for me, Liyel Imoke (my successor) and Bassey and other like-minds that were involved in the project,” said Duke at the event.

“We begun and perfected our plans in Lagos before the 1999 elections.

“With the knowledge that the task was beyond the three of us, we shared the idea to other like-minds and got their support. We returned to the state at the peak of the political activities that heralded the 1999 elections and perfected the plans, and victory was ours. That was how we initiated the positive change the state enjoys today,” Duke stated.

He challenged the youths to identify people that share and clearly understand their vision.

“Work closely with them, exchange strengths, weakness, experience and contacts. That would obviously help you perfect the plans and birth the much needed success.”

A celebrity TV show host, Osasu Igbinedion, told the youths of obstacles that might hit their way to stardom, “but you should not be distracted rather focus on the goal.”

Using herself as example, Osasu said she had to battle to convince her parents to accept and support her journalism career instead of Law that they preferred.

“Your interest and that of your parents may clash, but it behooves on you to politely and respectfully convince them to support your choice of career,” she said.

Meanwhile, the organizer of the summit, Dele Ominiyi, said he was impressed with the positive impact the previous summits have made on the lives of youths.

“The result of previous summits is still evident in the lives of the participants and we are hopeful that the 2018 edition will have more impact on those that participated,” he said.