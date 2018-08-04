Our political drama and its actors

Some fell on my head, some on my navel/stomach, some on my eyelids, some on my mouth/lips, some on my legs/feet and some on my hands/arms. I looked around me. Lo and behold, they were words from our recent political experiences. Lying on the floor around me were words like impeach (impich?), impeached (impiched?), impeachment (impichment?), impeachment drama (impichment drama?), orders from above, democracy (dem-all-crazy?), “prison-yard democracy,” lawmakers (LOL-makers?), political actors, unfolding political drama, political jobbers, unfolding Benue saga (sagging?) and cabal (carbide?).

I picked the first one, impeach (impich) and later its brothers or is it sisters (impeached, impeachment and impeachment drama). At that moment, someone or something pinched (impiched?) me. For those who don’t know, impi, means ‘horn’ in Igbo language.