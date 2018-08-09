– The Sun News
Latest
9th August 2018 - Political crisis: Kwara Assembly Speaker canvasses upholding of rule of law
9th August 2018 - Transfer : Lyon reveals Nabil Fekir price to Chelsea
9th August 2018 - FUAM matriculates 5,069 students
9th August 2018 - Giroud urges Fekir to join Chelsea as he reveals Hazard talks
9th August 2018 - Ex-DSS DG, Lawal Daura released from custody, passport seized
9th August 2018 - NASS siege: Pyrates demand prosecution of culprits
9th August 2018 - NASA to launch car-sized spacecraft to study Sun
9th August 2018 - NASS invasion: EU asks security agencies to remain neutral
9th August 2018 - Ogun VCDP trains 10 women processors on cassava recipes
9th August 2018 - Offa Robbery: CP advocates increased use of technology to fight crime
Home / National / Political crisis: Kwara Assembly Speaker canvasses upholding of rule of law
KWARA

Political crisis: Kwara Assembly Speaker canvasses upholding of rule of law

— 9th August 2018

NAN

The Speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly, Dr. Ali Ahmad, on Thursday, urged governments and political officer holders to uphold the rule of law always for meaningful democracy and egalitarian society.

Ahmad made the call at the backdrop of current political developments in the country.

READ ALSO: FUAM matriculates 5,069 students

He said, in Ilorin, that non-adherence to democratic tenets and rule of law was accountable for the crisis.

The Speaker said that one of the drawbacks in the system was prevalent cases of abuse of human rights.

According to him, if the rule of law is followed to the letter, the nation’s democracy will bring more merits than what the nation is currently witnessing.

“Let everybody follow the rule of law so that we can have a law-abiding society. A situation where some Nigerians will not abide with the written Constitution should be stopped,” he said.

Ahmad condemned Tuesday’s blockade of the National Assembly by operatives of Department of State Services (DSS), saying it was unconstitutional.

He said that the infraction needed serious sanction on everybody involved.

He commended the acting President, Prof. Yemi Osibajo, for his prompt action in checking the incident.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

KWARA

Political crisis: Kwara Assembly Speaker canvasses upholding of rule of law

— 9th August 2018

NAN The Speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly, Dr. Ali Ahmad, on Thursday, urged governments and political officer holders to uphold the rule of law always for meaningful democracy and egalitarian society. Ahmad made the call at the backdrop of current political developments in the country. READ ALSO: FUAM matriculates 5,069 students He said,…

  • FUAM

    FUAM matriculates 5,069 students

    — 9th August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi (FUAM) has matriculated 5,069 students for the 2017/2018 academic session. The matriculated students comprised 4,369 Regular students who were admitted to study various programmers offered by the university, 150 Sandwich students and 550 Postgraduate students. READ ALSO: Ex-DSS DG, Lawal Daura released from custody, passport seized…

  • DAURA

    Ex-DSS DG, Lawal Daura released from custody, passport seized

    — 9th August 2018

    Source: PremiumTimes Intelligence authorities have released Lawal Daura and confiscated his international passport, it has been gathered. The top spy chief was disgraced out of office and taken into custody, on Tuesday, after ordering the deployment of DSS operatives to lay siege to the National Assembly. Daura was released, on Wednesday evening, from a Guest…

  • PYRATES

    NASS siege: Pyrates demand prosecution of culprits

    — 9th August 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa  The National Association of Seadogs, Pyrates Confraternity, has demanded for the arrest and prosecution of those involved in the deployment and siege on the National Assembly by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS). In a terse press statement signed by the NAS Capoon, Kwaghbunde Gbahabo, Pyrates Confraternity declared that bringing…

  • NASS INVASION

    NASS invasion: EU asks security agencies to remain neutral

    — 9th August 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Sequel to the invasion of the National Assembly by the Department of State Services (DSS), on Tuesday, the European Union (EU) has asked security agencies in the country to remain neutral in the conduct of their duties. The EU also asked security agencies in the country to ensure that independent institutions operate…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share