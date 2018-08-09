Political crisis: Kwara Assembly Speaker canvasses upholding of rule of law

NAN

The Speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly, Dr. Ali Ahmad, on Thursday, urged governments and political officer holders to uphold the rule of law always for meaningful democracy and egalitarian society.

Ahmad made the call at the backdrop of current political developments in the country.

He said, in Ilorin, that non-adherence to democratic tenets and rule of law was accountable for the crisis.

The Speaker said that one of the drawbacks in the system was prevalent cases of abuse of human rights.

According to him, if the rule of law is followed to the letter, the nation’s democracy will bring more merits than what the nation is currently witnessing.

“Let everybody follow the rule of law so that we can have a law-abiding society. A situation where some Nigerians will not abide with the written Constitution should be stopped,” he said.

Ahmad condemned Tuesday’s blockade of the National Assembly by operatives of Department of State Services (DSS), saying it was unconstitutional.

He said that the infraction needed serious sanction on everybody involved.

He commended the acting President, Prof. Yemi Osibajo, for his prompt action in checking the incident.