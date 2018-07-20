Fictional setting teeming with backwater barns, cawing birds and tom-tom beats no longer holds a fascination for many Nigerian writers like in the past century, as the intrigues of city life dominate modern narratives. But, if you think Chinua Achebe and Elechi Amadi have exhausted all the layers of cultural motifs, Evans Ufeli’s The Gathering of the Tribes offers a refreshing kind of kebab to savour to the fullest.

Revolutionary literature always strives to take the wind out of the sails of the bourgeoisie class by concerted efforts. Deployed by the generation of Thomas Paine in American literature during the Revolutionary Period, in the lead up to the US independence from Britain, and taken to a new height by the Marxist writers at ideological war with capitalism, the quest for political independence in Africa in the middle of the 20th century and the ensuing disappointment in the new black ruling elite saw many African writers, like Ngugi wa Thiong’o, disparaging Babylon with their quills. The flaming quill isn’t dead, nevertheless.