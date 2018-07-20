– The Sun News
Latest
21st July 2018 - Harvest of Evil
21st July 2018 - ABUTH STINKS
21st July 2018 - Public Statement – DFID Secretary of State Penny Maudaunt
21st July 2018 - Asaba church of kidnappers
21st July 2018 - Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund: Pep Guardiola praises Joe Hart
21st July 2018 - Real Madrid unveil $71m wonderkid Vinicius Junior
21st July 2018 - Mario Gotze penalty sees Dortmund down Man City in ICC opener
21st July 2018 - Killings: Ignore Northern leaders shedding ‘Crocodile tears’ Presidency tells Nigerians
21st July 2018 - 431 Pharmaceutical shops sealed in Imo
21st July 2018 - 2019: Atiku may declare interest in Presidency Saturday
Home / Literary Review / Political Armageddon
GATHERING

Political Armageddon

— 20th July 2018

If you think Chinua Achebe and Elechi Amadi have exhausted all the layers of cultural motifs, Evans Ufeli’s The Gathering of the Tribes offers a refreshing kind of kebab to savour to the fullest.

Henry Akubuiro

Fictional setting teeming with backwater barns, cawing birds and tom-tom beats no longer holds a fascination for many Nigerian writers like in the past century, as the intrigues of city life dominate modern narratives. But, if you think Chinua Achebe and Elechi Amadi have exhausted all the layers of cultural motifs, Evans Ufeli’s The Gathering of the Tribes offers a refreshing kind of kebab to savour to the fullest.

Revolutionary literature always strives to take the wind out of the sails of the bourgeoisie class by concerted efforts. Deployed by the generation of Thomas Paine in American literature during the Revolutionary Period, in the lead up to the US independence from Britain, and taken to a new height by the Marxist writers at ideological war with capitalism, the quest for political independence in Africa in the middle of the 20th century and the ensuing disappointment in the new black ruling elite saw many African writers, like Ngugi wa Thiong’o, disparaging Babylon with their quills. The flaming quill isn’t dead, nevertheless.

Ufeli’s new novel fits into the revolutionary artifice, albeit set in a rural area, where the modern is having a dangerous intercourse with the ancient. Sad as it is, the local government administration here has failed the people, with the boss always thinking of the number one and sanctioning a reign of evil.

What does a free society do in the face of oppression? The Anieze tribesmen offer all the answers in this fiction. Roused from their lethargic contentment by a returnee leading light from Egland, Ike Ibe, and an emerging political voice, Nze, the youths endure humiliations, brutalities and murders to change a strangulating status quo. The Anieze crisis, no doubt, verges on the political zero sum game that has become emblematic of our democracy.

In fact, political betrayal runs deep into the narrative. Elected to govern their people, our political leaders abandon the electorate. Any dissenting voice is either settled or crushed.

Chief Onyeonu, the local government chairman, in the novel, tries to do the same against the reactionary youths of Anieze; but they stand their ground. Martyrs like Puze and the gang-raped maiden, Amaka, are among those constrained to give all for the future of others. The importance of the sacrificial lamb for a worthy cause reverberates here.

Set against the background of a rich cultural heritage, the reader is immediately led into the marvels of the Ukwata Festival celebrated in Anieze, the elegance of the Atilogwu dancers swaying their heaps and performing acrobatics to offer maximum trills, and the savvy of the Okwa custodians of tradition (octogenarians working in concert with the Obi). The idyllic is venerated by a writer exploiting the bucolic universe. But here is a universe with a binary exterior as it pans out. Ufeli introduces the fiesta thus: “It is Ukwata Festival, and Anieze is in high spirits. It is the period when men felicitate in one accord and wine and dine, giving toast to the soul of Anieze… Anieze has displayed its harvest for the festival. There are big tubers of yam, cassava, and produce of many cash crops” (p.20). It is a season when indigenes travel home to their ancestral home, Utagba Uno; but not Nze!

A different matter is troubling his mind. He isn’t interested in merrymaking this season. He has gathered all his friends to discuss the full participation of the community in the electioneering process to enable the youths take control of the government. This meeting marks the beginning of the movement to upstage the constellation of evil forces in Anieze. Even the involvement of a dibia afield is required to present a common front because of the risk involved in the struggle.

Of course, we are used to the familiar excuses of non-performance by elected politicians in Nigeria, exemplified by Chief Onyeonu’s speech at the gathering of Anieze folks: “We are taking our time to revive the structure of governance. The past administration left nothing in the treasury; that is why we have not seen much development in the last two years…” (p.37).

But he is quickly challenged by the outspoken local champion, Nduka: “… Chief Onyeonu has failed us. His administration is trailed by lies. All he has said here today are lies –lies which he has been telling us before he was elected.” The dagger is now drawn. Nze gradually awakens political consciousness in the people, leading to protests at government house.

To cow the opposition into submission, the politician resorts to blackmail, intimidations, sponsoring cultists, police arrests and downright elimination of enemies. At this juncture, the author imbues his protagonists with uncommon valour and candour.

Policemen are presented in this fiction as a willing tool in the hands of power-drunk politicians against the people who are supposed to protect. Here, they are taking sides, unfortunately. Expectedly, it boomerangs on the political fortune of Chief Onyeonu, as he loses the chairmanship election, his tugs having been poisoned by Amaka. And Nze, riding on popularly support, wins the election, with a promise of a new dawn in Anieze.

Noticeably, there is a creeping languor in the narrative as it hits the middle of the tarmac, with the author failing to distance himself from the story and trying to work in too much realism into the fiction, leaving scant room for smooth levitation of plot. But the limpid undertone is an enticing proposition in this clime–youths rule your destiny –besides the overt thematic preoccupations of righteous indignation, violence and retribution. Simply, it is a political Armageddon!

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SHADOW

ABUTH STINKS

— 21st July 2018

– North’s biggest hospital now a shadow of its old glory – We’re struggling to survive – Hospital’s management Sola Ojo, Kaduna During its glorious era, Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), located at Shika road, Zaria, Kaduna State, was the pride of Northern Nigeria. The region’s first and leading federal Teaching Hospital was for…

  • DFID

    Public Statement – DFID Secretary of State Penny Maudaunt

    — 21st July 2018

    I am pleased to be here in Nigeria in the run-up to next year’s elections. It is an incredibly important time for the country, and I have seen the passion of the people first hand during my visit. Nigeria is Africa’s biggest, and one of its most vibrant democracies. It has made huge progress in…

  • NORTHERN

    Killings: Ignore Northern leaders shedding ‘Crocodile tears’ Presidency tells Nigerians

    — 21st July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has urged Nigerians to ignore northern  leaders who recently faulted the way President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was handling the nation’s security challenges, describing them as ‘selfish leaders.’ The leaders of some socio-cultural organisations led by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) had issued a communiqué accusing President Buhari’s administration of incompetence…

  • PHARMACEUTICAL

    431 Pharmaceutical shops sealed in Imo

    — 21st July 2018

    George Onyejiuwa, Owerri The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria ( PCN) has sealed the premises of 431 Pharmaceutical outlets in various part of the state for various offences. This was just as the Council has advised the public to always request for the registration status of operators by asking for licenses from any Pharmaceutical outlet to…

  • ATIKU

    2019: Atiku may declare interest in Presidency Saturday

    — 21st July 2018

    Billy Graham Abel Yola All is now set for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s mega rally in Adamawa State as stakeholders within the PDP household nationwide, will converge in Yola, the state capital, on Saturday, for what is expected to be the formal declaration of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar  to run for president of…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share