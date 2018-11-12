Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Director, Primary Health Services in Bodinga Local Government Area of Sokoto State, Hassan Shehu Kamba, has debunked the alleged diversion of vaccines and undisclosed amount of money meant for polio immunisation exercise by some officials.

It was reported that a polio team coordinator in charge of Bangida Baga ward of the council was arrested over alleged diversion of oral and injectable vaccines at the ongoing polio immunisation exercise in

the state.

Report further indicated that the suspect (name withheld) and some of his team members allegedly took the vaccines meant for the ward to a personal residence.

Speaking with journalists, who were on monitoring tour, Kamba said the affected officials were unable to locate their designated post for the commencement of the immunisation exercise due to bad terrain and scattered settlement of the area. He said the coordinator and six members of the team were incomprehensible of the area and decided to return to a personal residence, where they were later located.

“Initially, we were very apprehensive about the development. The team was of 15 members and eight of them were able to locate the meeting point. But, the team coordinator and six others were unable to locate the area, due to bad terrain and scattered nature of the settlement.

“After wandering for some hours in their bid to join the rest of the members, they later returned to the personal residence of the coordinator where we located them and retrieved both materials and money assigned to the team intact.