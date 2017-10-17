Polio: Jigawa Council wooing children with sweets

The Malammadori Local Government Council of Jigawa State says it was using sweets to woo children for vaccination against polio in the ongoing immunisation programme.

The council’s Information Officer, Alhaji Fahad Muhammad said, on Tuesday, in Dutse, that 26 cartons of sweet were bought for the exercise.

Muhammad said the council was targeting to vaccinate no fewer than 46,966 children during the period.

He said that the council has received 50,500 doses of Oral Polio Vaccines for the smooth conduct of the exercise.

The Health Educator of the council, Malam Hamza Bello, urged traditional rulers and religious leaders in the area to support the exercise to ensure its success.

He advised parents to present their children and wards at designated centres close to their respective communities for the exercise.

The current round of the polio immunisation for the month of October was flagged off in all the 27 local government areas of the state, on Monday. (NAN)