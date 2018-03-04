The Sun News
Latest
4th March 2018 - Buhari congratulates Onigbinde at 80
4th March 2018 - Polio immunisation gains acceptability in volatile Borno
4th March 2018 - Anambra govt. bans Okada after 7:00pm
4th March 2018 - Enugu 2019: Nollywood Actor declares guber interest
4th March 2018 - Bank officials arrested for National ID forgery
4th March 2018 - Nollywood veteran Kenneth Okonkwo running for governor of Enugu
4th March 2018 - 2019: Change the Change with your PVCs, Rep tells Nigerians
4th March 2018 - Army issues quit notice to Badoo cultists, vandals in Lagos
4th March 2018 - PDP Crisis: Dickson moves to woo Jerry Gana, Adeniran back, says nobody owes PDP
4th March 2018 - National Assembly urged to override President’s stance on Peace Corps Bill
Home / National / Polio immunisation gains acceptability in volatile Borno

Polio immunisation gains acceptability in volatile Borno

— 4th March 2018

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Polio immunisation is drawing more interest and acceptability among locals in the volatile Borno State troubled by eight years of Boko Haram insurgency.

The six-day immunisation exercise, the second this year, is targeting childdren from age five and below against poliomyelitis, the virus that causes paralysis especially at Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps and communities where suspected polio virus were discovered in 2016, Unicef said.

At Kofar Maila where suspected case of polio virus was discovered in a drainage in 2016, locals brought out their children on Sunday for the Immunization Plus vaccine against Polio by health workers.

An immunisation supervisor, Falmata Baba described the exercise and turn out as encouraging. She said parents and guardians especially at IDPs camp have been cooperating with health officials, adding that the initial aparthy and refusal by parents have reduced.

Ward Head of Shehuri North 1, Digma Zubairu told The Sun sensitization among the people has helped to reduce rejection of the vaccine by the locals. “We held meetings with the malams and the issue of rejection has been reduced. we will continue speaking and talking to them as the vaccine doesn’t cause infertility as being speculated,” he said.

Two suspected Wild Polio Virus (WPV1) were discovered in Borno in July and August 2016 after more than two years without detection of polio. The immunization ends on Tuesday.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari congratulates Onigbinde at 80

— 4th March 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles, Adegboye Onigbinde, on his 80th birthday. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, said Buhari, joined “the highly respected  football coach and administrator, his family, friends and teeming fans, on the landmark of…

  • Polio immunisation gains acceptability in volatile Borno

    — 4th March 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Polio immunisation is drawing more interest and acceptability among locals in the volatile Borno State troubled by eight years of Boko Haram insurgency. The six-day immunisation exercise, the second this year, is targeting childdren from age five and below against poliomyelitis, the virus that causes paralysis especially at Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)…

  • Anambra govt. bans Okada after 7:00pm

    — 4th March 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The Anambra State Government has banned the operations of commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as Okada, after 7:00pm across the state. The ban, according to Commissioner for Information and Communication Strategy, Ogbuefi Tony Nnacheta, was part of efforts of government to curb resurging crimes. Announcing the ban in a press statement made available…

  • Enugu 2019: Nollywood Actor declares guber interest

    — 4th March 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Nollywood Actor, Dr. Kenneth Okonkwo, has declared to contest in the forthcoming governorship election in Enugu State under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as not working. Okonkwo who declared weekend during the expanded stakeholders meeting of the APC, Enugu State chapter, said he…

  • Bank officials arrested for National ID forgery

    — 4th March 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Police in Sokoto has arrested five suspects for allegedly forging National Identity cards for unsuspecting customers in the course of bank documentation. Spokeswoman for the Command, Cordelia Nwewe, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), disclosed this while parading the suspects in Sokoto. Nwewe said that two of the suspects were staff…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share