– The Sun News
Latest
29th July 2018 - Policy options to deepen job creation in Nigeria
29th July 2018 - President: Not Igbo need
29th July 2018 - How corruption ruined Nigeria – Ukuta, Zik’s acquaintance and elder statesman
29th July 2018 - Buhari leaves for Joint ECOWAS/ECCAS summit
29th July 2018 - The inside story of siege to Saraki’s, Ekweremadu’s residences
29th July 2018 - 2019: Afenifere’ll only disagree with Obasanjo if… – Shonibare
29th July 2018 - Ortom to Oshiomhole: You’re party chairman, not union leader
29th July 2018 - Ogwugwu: Anambra deity chief priest explodes
29th July 2018 - Fresh cries from Bakassi: We’ve been abandoned, forgotten
29th July 2018 - Guru Maharaji to Fayose: You lost Ekiti because you disrespect elders
Home / Columns / Policy options to deepen job creation in Nigeria
JOB CREATION

Policy options to deepen job creation in Nigeria

— 29th July 2018

Job creation and full employment are regarded as economic fundamentals and the availability of good jobs is a strategic measure of the health of any economy

Tunji Olaopa

The ultimate goal of economic growth is to improve the living standard of people in any country. This goal is sustainably achieved, primarily through people’s employment income. Thus, employment is seen as the main mechanism through which the goal of economic performance is reflected and achieved. In the same vein, the twin issue of job creation and full employment are regarded as economic fundamentals and the availability of good jobs is mostly used as an important and strategic measure of the health of any economy.

READ ALSO: Osinbajo lauds new 12,500 jobs created through Lagos Employment Trust Fund

These underpinned the recent strategic policy dialogue and convergence in Ibadan of economic and policy experts and stakeholders at a two day policy dialogue on job creation in Nigeria organised by the Ibadan School of Government and Public Policy (ISGPP) under the auspices of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and support from the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA).

The meeting headlined by Amb. (Dr.) Yemi Dipeolu, Economic Adviser to the President was aimed at enhancing the quality of governance and public policy while keeping the policy conversation alive within a stakeholder inclusive process.

The agenda for the dialogue was set by the technical report on Employment, Unemployment and Job creation in Nigeria. The report provided a broad review of several key questions that dealt with the performance of the Nigerian economy in terms of growth vis a vis unemployment and job creation. It also examined the impact of the economy’s lack of structural transformation on the weak creation of proactive jobs. The report also probed the different constraints to the creation of productive jobs across different sectors of the economy, as well as the relative importance and effectiveness of labour market strategy and policies in strengthening the creation of productive jobs in the country.

Experts and policy experts and other stakeholders at the meeting were unanimous in their assessment of the country’s economic growth. They agreed that the nation’s economy has recorded considerable growth within the last decade, albeit within a largely untransformed economic structure, but the pattern of growth has been largely uneven and socially non inclusive, generating limited sources of new employment.

The verdict is that an economic growth which generates new jobs and income for individuals is a sine qua non for increasing productive employment hence the call for an urgent and strategic need for the reassessment of Nigeria’s economic growth to ensure that this growth addresses the challenges of unemployment and job creation in the country.

READ ALSO: Infrastructure key to Nigeria’s economic growth – Danbatta

The problem of employment adequacy took the attention of the two day meeting as well. It was established that the economically active population (15-64) is excluded from productivity because of the rising rate of unemployment and underemployment especially among the youth category. However, this huge youth unemployment rate in the country cannot be divorced from weak policy conceptualisation, management and evaluation.

There is therefore an urgent and well calibrated need for aggressive and proactive job creation and youth employment strategies to stave off possible uncontrollable social tension and loss of a generation of young people.

In spite of the economic strides recorded by Nigeria, the stakeholders present picked holes in it that the growth process is not employment-intensive and has not been able to generate enough jobs to meet the demand of the country’s growing labour force. The low employment-intensity is directly linked to the structure of the Nigerian economy which is heavily dependent on oil and gas. Notably, the oil and gas sector is not labour intensive in terms of its production process. To this end, standard policies that are directed at promoting economic growth will not effectively respond to the challenge of job creation.

Beyond this, it was established that a significant proportion of the nation’s workforce is negatively affected by varying degrees of unemployability and skills mismatch. This is closely connected with the nation’s existing but defective education and training systems. It was identified that there is no direct nexus between education and work in Nigeria’s basic education system. It was suggested that there should be a formal system within our education system where people get practical pre-work knowledge and exposure in their chosen field before starting the career.

READ ALSO: Nigeria to host regional confab on education

Still closely tied to the education system as preparation for life is the skewed policy bias in favour of formal education. Although the informal sector is a veritable creator of jobs in Nigeria, limited policy attention has been accorded the skills needed to support productivity and necessary structural changes in the informal sector.

Successive governments in the country have failed to give balance attention to the basic avenues of skills acquisition, as they have repeatedly concentrated resources and expertise on the formal Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), to the detriment of traditional apprenticeship and non formal training.

It noted that in spite of the policy favour, TVET is still confronted by serious challenges in terms of the gap between acquired competences and available opportunities. These challenges are not unconnected with the lack of systematic assessment of labour market relevance of the education offered as well as a lack of mechanism for self evaluation by the TVET institutions.

It therefore recommended a reorganisation of traditional apprenticeship and non formal training schemes as well as the incorporation of standardized certification procedures as a way of increasing their capacities and capabilities to generate employment in the informal sector. This will also check the mismatch between employment opportunities available in the labour market and the types of qualifications produced by the education and training systems.

This is expected to be the active complement to the Nigeria’s six level National Vocational Qualification Framework (NVQF) which links the education and training systems in terms of industry and competence based qualifications.

The job creation challenge in the country can be effectively addressed through a strict adherence to and execution of the different strategies and policy framework that have been put in place to drive the employment drive in the country. There is therefore the need for the political will to follow through the provision of different policy documents and strategies including the National Employment Policy (NEP) of 2002, the national action Plan on Employment Creation (NAPEC), National Youth Policy (NYP) of 2009 as well as the National Policy on Education (NPE).

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

RUINED

How corruption ruined Nigeria – Ukuta, Zik’s acquaintance and elder statesman

— 29th July 2018

“Corruption has ruined us and it caused a lot of damage to the country and if there is something I doff my hat for President Buhari it’s his fight against corruption.” Raphael Ede, Enugu Elder statesman and an acquaintance of the late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, pioneer president of Nigeria, Chief Maximus Ukuta, has proffered solutions…

  • JOINT ECOWAS

    Buhari leaves for Joint ECOWAS/ECCAS summit

    — 29th July 2018

    Buhari will on Monday attend the Joint ECOWAS/ECCAS Summit, which will deliberate on common security threats to countries in West Africa and members of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari will today leave for Lome, Republic of Togo, to participate in two high-level meetings….

  • SIEGE

    The inside story of siege to Saraki’s, Ekweremadu’s residences

    — 29th July 2018

    The events around the residence of Ekweremadu on the same day police laid siege to Saraki’s home was suggestive of the fact that the intention of whoever was behind the plot was to ensure that someone else other than the duo presided over the Senate on that day. Ismail Omipidan The saying by Sun Tzu,…

  • SUPO

    2019: Afenifere’ll only disagree with Obasanjo if… – Shonibare

    — 29th July 2018

    Chief Supo Shonibare of the SDP, blamed vote-buying and party defections on Nigeria’s inability to evolve a political system based on ideology Omoniyi Salaudeen The whirlwind of defection that hit the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the alarming trend of vote buying witnessed during the Ekiti State governorship election are two major issues now…

  • DIFFERENCE - ORTOM - OSHIOMHOLE

    Ortom to Oshiomhole: You’re party chairman, not union leader

    — 29th July 2018

    Samuel Ortom, has fired back at the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, advising him to learn the difference between a party chairman and a union leader Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has fired back at the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share