The ultimate goal of economic growth is to improve the living standard of people in any country. This goal is sustainably achieved, primarily through people’s employment income. Thus, employment is seen as the main mechanism through which the goal of economic performance is reflected and achieved. In the same vein, the twin issue of job creation and full employment are regarded as economic fundamentals and the availability of good jobs is mostly used as an important and strategic measure of the health of any economy.

These underpinned the recent strategic policy dialogue and convergence in Ibadan of economic and policy experts and stakeholders at a two day policy dialogue on job creation in Nigeria organised by the Ibadan School of Government and Public Policy (ISGPP) under the auspices of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and support from the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA).

The meeting headlined by Amb. (Dr.) Yemi Dipeolu, Economic Adviser to the President was aimed at enhancing the quality of governance and public policy while keeping the policy conversation alive within a stakeholder inclusive process.

The agenda for the dialogue was set by the technical report on Employment, Unemployment and Job creation in Nigeria. The report provided a broad review of several key questions that dealt with the performance of the Nigerian economy in terms of growth vis a vis unemployment and job creation. It also examined the impact of the economy’s lack of structural transformation on the weak creation of proactive jobs. The report also probed the different constraints to the creation of productive jobs across different sectors of the economy, as well as the relative importance and effectiveness of labour market strategy and policies in strengthening the creation of productive jobs in the country.