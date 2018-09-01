Policewoman in trouble as suspect drops dead in DPO’s office

“The next thing they did was that they came and released us and asked us to go and carry our father’s body. That room is said to be the Divisional Police Officer’s office. All of them left the corpse. My friend and I took the body to FETHA where two doctors confirmed that he was dead. While we were heading to the hospital, he was foaming from his mouth. My father was 100 percent okay before this incident happened. I suspect that he was manhandled inside the DPO’s office because before we left the church, the policewoman also attacked him. She slapped him”, he narrated.

Wife of the deceased man, Mrs Inya Ngozi, corroborated her son’s account but insisted that the police, especially the policewoman, have some questions to answer. “When they took my husband into the DPO’s office, they took my son and the other boy inside another room instead of taking all of them to the DPO’s office. Few minutes later, they called my son and the other boy to come and carry their daddy. He died inside the DPO’s office. “As children which they are, they carried him to the hospital. They were still in Keke NAPEP when I reached the hospital. I saw my husband lying down with foams coming out of his mouth. When a doctor came out and checked, he confirmed him dead”, she said. Police react The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident. She however absolved the police of being responsible for the man’s sudden death even as she said that investigation has commenced. “On 29th of August 2018, the DPO of Kpirikpiri division, said that there was a call from the Assemblies of God Church at Nri Street, Kpirikpiri that children were playing football and they played into the church premises. “So the security officer whose name I do not know seized the ball because he said that it was a regular thing which he said disturbs the occupants during the church hour. “So, yesterday unfortunately the ball entered there and the security officers seized it. According to them, children started throwing stones on top of the zinc of the church. Along the line, the security officer decided to open the door to see who was doing it. “He saw the two children who were doing it. He dragged them into the premises and called the policewoman who had handled their matter before. The policewoman was actually on maternity leave. She was passing through the church to go and fill her gas cylinder. According to her, she parked her bike and entered to see what was happening. “The security man opened the door for her and the access paved a way for their father to enter with her into the church premises. They were all taking the case as children’s play; that’s according to the policewoman. “But the father of the children insisted that since he has dragged the children inside, by so doing, illegally detaining them, the police must be aware of it. The policewoman assisted them to the police station and went her own way because she was not on official duty. “According to the DPO Kpirikpiri, he said that he was handling a matter involving other parties with a DSS officer in his office, then he was alerted about the incident and he was called to listen to them. “He said that as soon as he came out, he saw somebody telling the man that he was breathing too high; ‘what’s happening to you?’ For them to rush and attend to the man, he slumped. They later stopped a tricycle and wanted to take the man to a clinic but the children insisted that they will go to FETHA insisting that that is where the man has a card. On their way to FETHA of the man dropped dead. He was confirmed dead by a doctor. Nobody touched the man. READ ALSO: Ebonyi: FETHA CMD denies weighty corruption allegations “Please let’s wait for the autopsy to come out and let’s see if the man died of beating by anybody or any other thing or the sickness in him which he had earlier before this incident. But it’s an unfortunate incident”, the PPRO said. Attempts to speak with the church authority failed as no official was willing to speak with the media on the matter.