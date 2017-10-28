Policeman kills teen in Bayelsa

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested a Police Corporal named David Napoleon for shooting dead a 13- year- old boy identified as Tomizibe Joseph in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

According to investigations the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Asuquo Amba gave the directive for the arrest and detention of the Police corporal identified as David Napoleon to douse the tension triggered by the death of Joseph.

Though there is controversy over the actual age of the deceased but based on Amba’s orders, Napoelon has been disarmed and detained pending the conclusion of investigation.

Saturday Sun gathered that Napoleon had been confronted by some cultists around the Kpansia area and while he was trying to escape from an irate crowd chasing him he shot to dispel the crowd and the bullet hit the deceased.

Attempts by the angry crowd to abduct a traffic warden as retaliation for the killing of Joseph was foiled by the caretaker Chairman of Yenagoa Local Government Area, Mr. Oforji Oboko.

The ‎State Police Command, through its spokesperson, Asinim Butswat confirmed the incident and claimed that deceased was 18-years-old and the incident occurred while Napoleon was being chased by irate youths of the community and suspected cultists.

“The incident occurred Thursday night after six armed cultists invaded the home of Corporal David Napoleon at Kpansia area of the state capital.

The suspected and armed cultists tore the window net and gained entrance into the home. The officer, who was home with his family, ran after the hoodlums and arrested one Stephen Ayama, male, 16 years and a member of the Greenlander cult group.

He was handed over to the state security outfit known as Door Akpo. When he was coming back to his house with a plan to move his family out to a safer place, some suspected cultists and indigenes of the community went after him to attack him.

He ran but was chased by the irate youths. He turned and shot ‎at them below the knee level. The bullet hit one Tombozide Joseph on the thigh. He was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre.”

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), led by the Chairman of the Central Zone , Comrade Tare Porri, however faulted the claims of the police after consulting with the Investigating Officer and family of the deceased boy.