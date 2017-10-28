The Sun News
Latest
28th October 2017 - Policeman kills teen in Bayelsa
28th October 2017 - Rape: 22-year-old girl kills uncle in Enugu
28th October 2017 - UNILAG council appoints Prof Ogundipe new VC
28th October 2017 - My Agenda for Yoruba– Gani Adams
28th October 2017 - 2 dead, four hospitalised after eating amala in Osun
28th October 2017 - MAINA: PORTRAIT OF A FUGITIVE WITH NINE LIVES
28th October 2017 - Why I’m not computer literate – Obasanjo
28th October 2017 - Why Buhari must contest in 2019 –Support group
28th October 2017 - Why I introduced boarding school system in Bayelsa – Dickson
28th October 2017 - Anthony Joshua! : The new money man worth £16.7million
Home / Cover / National / Policeman kills teen in Bayelsa

Policeman kills teen in Bayelsa

— 28th October 2017

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

 The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested a Police Corporal named David Napoleon for shooting dead a 13- year- old boy identified as Tomizibe Joseph in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

According to investigations the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Asuquo Amba gave the directive for the arrest and detention of the Police corporal identified as David Napoleon to douse the tension triggered by the death of Joseph.

Though there is controversy over the actual age of the deceased but based on Amba’s orders, Napoelon has been disarmed and detained pending the conclusion of investigation.

Saturday Sun gathered that Napoleon had been confronted by some cultists around the Kpansia area and while he was trying to escape from an irate crowd chasing him he shot to dispel the crowd and the bullet hit the deceased.

 Attempts by the angry crowd to abduct a traffic warden as retaliation for the killing of Joseph was foiled by the caretaker Chairman of Yenagoa Local Government Area, Mr. Oforji Oboko.

The ‎State Police Command, through its spokesperson, Asinim Butswat confirmed the incident and claimed that deceased was 18-years-old and the incident occurred while Napoleon was being chased by irate youths of the community and suspected cultists.

“The incident occurred Thursday night after six armed cultists invaded the home of Corporal David Napoleon at Kpansia area of the state capital.

The suspected and armed cultists tore the window net and gained entrance into the home. The officer, who was home with his family, ran after the hoodlums and arrested one Stephen Ayama, male, 16 years and a member of the Greenlander cult group.

He was handed over to the state security outfit known as Door Akpo. When he was coming back to his house with a plan to move his family out to a safer place, some suspected cultists and indigenes of the community went after him to attack him.

He ran but was chased by the irate youths. He turned and shot ‎at them below the knee level. The bullet hit one Tombozide Joseph on the thigh. He was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre.”

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), led by the Chairman of the Central Zone , Comrade Tare Porri, however faulted the claims of the police after consulting with the Investigating Officer and family of the deceased boy.

Post Views: 12
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Policeman kills teen in Bayelsa

— 28th October 2017

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa  The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested a Police Corporal named David Napoleon for shooting dead a 13- year- old boy identified as Tomizibe Joseph in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital. According to investigations the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Asuquo Amba gave the directive for the arrest and detention of the Police…

  • Rape: 22-year-old girl kills uncle in Enugu

    — 28th October 2017

    From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu A 22-year-old girl,Tina Rebecca Sunday, has allegedly killed her uncle in Enugu for making love advances to her. The Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Ebere Amaraizu who disclosed this in a statement said that Miss Sunday who hails from Ikot Udobang Ukanafon in Akwa Ibom State was living with…

  • UNILAG council appoints Prof Ogundipe new VC

    — 28th October 2017

    By Gabriel Dike The Governing Council of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has appointed Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as the 12th Vice-Chancellor of the 55 years old institution. According to a statement signed by the Deputy Registrar, Information Unit, Mr Toyin Adebule, said Prof Ogundipe, emerged first and his appointment was confirmed Friday by the governing council. He said…

  • My Agenda for Yoruba– Gani Adams

    — 28th October 2017

    By MUSA jibril The new Aare Ona Kakanfo-designate  of Yoruba land, Otunba Gani Adams has said that achieving true federalism is the urgent objective before the leaders and people of Southwest Nigeria. He stated this in an interview with Saturday Sun during the grand finale of the annual Olokun festival held at the Suntan Beach,…

  • 2 dead, four hospitalised after eating amala in Osun

    — 28th October 2017

    From Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Tragedy struck in Ibokun, Obokun Local Government area of Osun State yesterday when two persons died and four others were hospitalized after eating yam flour also known as amala with stew. Saturday Sun gathered that one of those that died, Mrs Kehinde Fasanya, was a staff of Obokun Local Government Council….

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share