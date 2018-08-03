Chukwudi Nweje Embattled Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, yesterday raised the alarm that his life is in danger. He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Dasuki Galandanchi, has withdrawn his security detail, thereby, making him susceptible to attacks. READ ALSO: Imo deputy gov, Madumere, impeached Madumere also said “strange looking police men without any recourse have sealed-off the entrance gate to his office with chain and padlock without any reason advanced for their action, claimed they were sent from Governor’s office,” even as his staff were humiliated and chased out of the Office. A statement signed by his Special Assistant, Uche Onwuchekwa, condemned the Commissioner of Police for what he called “yielding to being an instrument of oppression in the hand of the Governor and ready to do his bidding, too.” He said the action of the Imo police boss is “not only deliberate but playing-out a script of his sponsor, of not only harming the deputy governor but to also take his life.”

The statement also appealed to the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, to call the commissioner of police in the state to order and direct him to restore the deputy governor's security details without further delay. "The Imo State Commissioner of Police, in the wake of the failed swearing-in of the Governor Okorocha's new deputy governor designate due to the refusal of the Chief Judge and other qualified Judicial Officers, in obedience to court order, had withdrawn all police officers attached to the deputy governor. "We view such action as not only deliberate but playing-out a script of his sponsor, of not only harming the deputy governor but to also take his life. "In the same spirit of impunity and recklessness, strange looking police men without any recourse to the restraining order of court, at about 10 am on Tuesday, August 1, 2018, sealed-off the entrance gate to the office of the deputy governor with chain and padlock without any reason advanced for their action.

“When asked, they claimed they were sent from Governor’s office. All the staff of the Deputy Governor were not only humiliated but chased out of the Office. “This act of impunity has, in no little measure, affected the business of the Office of the Deputy Governor as Imolites who visited the office for genuine reason were humiliated and embarrassingly turned back. “This act of illegality is not only limited to the Office of the Deputy Governor, Prince Madumere, his official residence located in the Commissioners’ quarters along Concorde Boulevard was also sealed-off. His Excellency, the Deputy Governor, relations and staff have not been allowed access to the facility and to their personal belongings. “ The statement wondered why, in defiance to the court order, which restrained all parties involved in the impeachment saga to stay action until the determination of the matter before the court, as well as the order that Madumere remains the deputy governor until the suit is determined, the Commissioner of Police decided to seal off the deputy governor’s office.