Home / National / Police vow to arrest killers of ex-Gov. Oni’s aide
Bunmi Ojo

Police vow to arrest killers of ex-Gov. Oni’s aide

— 13th August 2018

NAN

The police in  Ekiti said on Monday that  they  would leave no stone unturned in their  efforts at tracking the killers  of Mr  Bunmi Ojo, a former Personal Assistant to former  Gov.  Segun Oni.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state,  DSP  Caleb Ikechukwu,  told journalists in Ado Ekiti that those responsible for the killing  would not escape justice.

He said though no suspect had been arrested in connection with the murder of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain,  investigation had begun into the incident.

The spokesman said  a team of detectives and the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) were now on the trail  of  the unidentified gunmen.

He said the police would address a news conference as soon as ongoing investigation had been concluded.

“We are determined to ensure that the killers are brought to justice. We are gathering tips and working on all possibilities to ensure that these evil doers are made to face the wrath of the law

“We have sent our men to comb everywhere possible.

“ Our men in plain clothes  are out to unravel the killers, they are combing every corner and those areas seen to be criminal hideouts are under the watchful eyes of our men.

“  So, we are confident that the killers will be arrested soon,’’  Ikechukwu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased was the  commissioner  representing Ekiti at the Federal Character Commission before he was  killed  at a popular viewing centre located in Adebayo area of Ado Ekiti on  Friday night.

His remains  would be buried on Friday  after a funeral service.

Oni had already  paid a condolence visit to  Ojo’s private residence located at Federal Housing Area of Ado Ekiti.

Meanwhile, a family member  has told newsmen that the assassins seized his three mobile phones before killing him.

The family member, who pleaded anonymity, stated that the killers also collected his car key   which he said was later  returned after  the murder.

“When they stormed the viewing centre, they shot into the air to disperse the viewers and they immediately seized Bunmi Ojo ’s mobile phones  and car key before shooting him.

“But they later returned the car key after carrying out the act. What they wanted to do was  to cause distraction and make the murder look  like a robbery

“We are appealing to the police to bring the perpetrators to justice. Mr  Bunmi Ojo ’s death shouldn’t be swept under the carpet,”  he said.

