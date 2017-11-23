Police vow proper investigation in husband-murder case

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Police command has assured that there will be no cover up in its handling of the murder of Bilyaminu Bello Haliru, son of the former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Haliru Bello.

It says that investigations in the murder case will be carried out professionally.

This is even as the police say the suspect and wife of the deceased, Maryam Sanda, who has been in its custody, had already been charged to court.

Public Relations Officer in charge of the command, Anjuguri Manzah, who made this known in a statement, also said the suspect who is supposed to have been in prison custody on remand was still with the police because of her a six-month old baby.

Anjuguri, in the statement also said the police have secured a remand order for two weeks from the FCT High Court in respect of the suspect, Maryam Sanda, pending the completion of investigation.

According to statement “As a result of rumour and insinuation going round in the public domain, the FCT Police Command wishes to avail the media and members of the public with the following facts on the on-going investigation of the suspected murder of Bilyaminu Bello Haliru which occurred on November 19 at about 0350hrs in his residence No. 4 Pakali Close Wuse 2.

“The Command has secured a remand order for two weeks from the FCT High Court in respect of the suspect Maryam Sanda pending the completion of investigation and also because the suspect has six months old baby which make it difficult to remand her in prison custody with the child.

“The case has been assigned to the FCT High Court in Jabi FCT Abuja for trial by the Chief Judge of FCT and charges have been filed.

“The suspect has been charged with the offence of culpable homicide punishable under section 221 of the Penal Code.

“It should also be noted that this present charge is as a result of preliminary findings; at the end of investigation additional findings will determine whether the current charge will be amended or whether other persons will be charged along with the suspect. To assist the police with its ongoing investigation, some persons have been invited for questioning on the matter.

“Investigation on the case is still on-going and the public will be kept abreast of any further development.

” Sequel to these facts on the current status of the case, the Command wishes to assure members of the public that investigation will be carried out professionally however the media are also advised to always verify information at their disposal before going to press.”

Meanwhile, the command has advised FCT residents to be security conscious and guard against opening their gates to strangers.

The advice, according to it, became necessary following discovery of a new operation method adopted by armed robbers that drive their vehicle to gates of homes and blare horn for the unsuspecting gatemen to accord them access into the compound for robbery.”

“While the Command is working assiduously to arrest actors in these robberies, the public is advised to be mindful of the activities of this syndicate and educate their gatemen on the need to always be double sure of who is at the gate before admitting any visitor into their compound.”

