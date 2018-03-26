Police versus journalists

I doubt if any Nigerian journalist/writer has done more laudatory articles on the police than this columnist. It is also apposite to mention that I had benefited immensely from two former Inspectors-General of Police, Barrister Tafa Balogun (a fellow Great Akokite) and Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar, among other top officers like Frank Mba (at the critical instance of Chief Femi Adesina) and Taiwo Lakanu, two most distinguished officers and gentlemen. I have equally suffered police brutality via my abduction instigated by the former governor of Abia State, Theodore Ahamefule Orji, not too long ago.

The police and journalists are supposed to be friends, but it is a lingering contentious issue. I recollect how a colleague and friend of mine, Abayomi Ogundeji, was callously hacked down by the police in Lagos years back in curious circumstances that remain a mystery.

Before his dastardly extinction, he was on the Editorial Board of ThisDay. A few days preceding the horrible incident, we had discussed a new bank job he was going to take up as a corporate communications manager. Being in a similar position then, he had asked for my insider perspectives with regard to corporate intrigues, institutional challenges, information management in banks, remuneration and other dynamic accountabilities, which I joyfully explicated. I never knew that our comradeship which started in labour activism on the platform of the Lagos State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in its heyday would sadly come to an end abruptly shortly after that phone session.

Last week in this column, I drew the attention of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris and the Lagos State Police Commissioner Imohimi Edgal to the vicious and horrendous activities of a few policemen in Yaba and Surulere (particularly cops from Aguda and Ijeshatedo police stations)—and possibly other parts of Lagos. On Monday morning, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Aguda (no name mentioned) called me and sought to teach me fundamental principles of journalism! She said I should have contacted her for balance before going to Press. What effrontery! I giggled at the audacity. Did she think she was dealing with one rookie reporter or what? Even if it were so!

The next call came in and she asked me to come and see her or tell her where she could meet me, pointing out that the discussion was not a telephonic matter. Because of my schedule, the meeting could not hold. Later in the day, she called for the third and last time and declared with a hoarse voice (different from the earlier melody) that I published “lies they fed me” in my column “without cross-checking” and terminated the call on me in brazen crudity. At the risk of immodesty, if I joined the police when I left the university, I would have been, at least, by now, an Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police. This is by the way. In the same breath—and without any vainglorious self-adulation—I can assert that in journalism, by the grace of God, I am on the quintessential verge of winding down consummately as a three-star General equivalence. My profound and robust career antecedents speak volumes. The records are in the public domain. No apologies for blowing my trumpet.

If the Aguda DPO had read my column between the lines, she would have known that, over time, I experienced and copiously witnessed most of last week’s reportage here. Additional information I got was merely tangential. Madam DPO, when relating with people you do not know or have never met exercise circumspection, professionalism and candour. My scholarship, career pedigree, reputational profile and maturity cannot allow me to engage in unwarranted scurrility or journalistic unprofessionalism. It should also interest Madam DPO, finally, that the columns I write are not occupational as I do not receive a dime for writing them. Writing for newspapers, for me, is an integral part of my intellectual development, public service and great fun. I have other gainful sources of livelihood that nourish my existential humanism, to God’s glory. Not forgetting my supportive, diligent and delectable accountant-wife.

Modern global policing is all about intelligence and all-round amity—no more brute force, power drunkenness and official rascality atop an adversarial architecture of colonial relics!

Imo 2019: Still on Frank Nneji

THE following intervention is by Prof. Isaac Obasi. It is self-explanatory.

I read with excitement the article entitled “Imo 2019 and Frank Nneji” by Ebere Wabara which appeared on Monday, March 12, 2018. I read it with excitement because it came at a time I was telling myself that the time has come for all ethically-conscious Imo State intellectuals and indeed her professionals, to raise a strong voice against what is currently happening in the state particularly with respect to the dynamics of its governance trajectory.

It gradually started with the deliberate humiliating treatment given to the deputy governor of the state His Excellency Eze Madumere by his boss Governor Rochas Okorocha as regards his declared ambition to succeed him.

Madumere is a man who has been loyal to Governor Rochas Okorocha even to a fault. But before our very eyes, his ambition was rubbished by his boss who dictated to him what to aspire to, in the governance structure of the state. I thought that the treatment was very unfortunate more so when the person being preferred to take over the reins of administration from Governor Okorocha, is his son-in-law.

I was still reflecting on this development when the unimaginable happened during the celebration of the Holy Eucharist by His Lordship Archbishop Anthony Obinna. By that assault and insult to his Lordship, the party and its government in Imo state have crossed the red lines. Crossing the red lines demonstrated that they have no iota of respect for the time-honoured religious culture and tradition of Imo State. This demonstrated insensitivity also means that the ruling party in Imo State has overstayed its welcome. Imo indigenes should therefore look elsewhere for their political salvation.

Let me say it clearly that, like in Sokoto State, religion is a way of life in Imo State, as it culturally defines the people. In fact, Imo State is a deeply religious one and is (and should be) respected for that. Any person or group that shows insensitivity to this fact is not fit to be trusted with the reins of governance of the state. My mentioning of Sokoto State is to state categorically that any political party that disparages the Sultan of Sokoto would find it extremely difficult to get close to the seat of power in the state. Imo State is known for its Christian tradition and any group that openly insults the clergy (and for that matter Archbishop Obinna) has shown that it cannot be trusted to rule the state.

The present state of affairs in Imo State shows clearly that there must be a paradigm shift in the political control of the state. This is where the news that Mr. Frank Nneji, (a distinguished son of the state and a pure bred professional) is already in the political boxing ring of governorship contest for the 2019 election, is exciting to some of us. It is a welcome development indeed, as Imo State needs a cool-headed and politically sophisticated gentleman in the person of Mr. Frank Nneji.

But much more importantly, Mr. Nneji is a very personable gentleman and yet with an elegant character, whose past business, social, community development and humanitarian activities are very inspiring enough to propel him to aspire to become the governor of Imo State.

Obasi, a Political Scientist, teaches Public Administration at the University of Abuja, Email: [email protected]

The coming of a fresh, younger, level-headed and accomplished professional like Mr. Nneji is a welcome development which should be encouraged by all Imo indigenes for the betterment of the entire state. Imo State needs to be rescued from the current ‘Rescuer’ whose mission is not only in crisis but also suffers from a crisis of mission of moving Imo State forward beyond 2019.

The fact that the current ‘Rescuer’ has already created a deep crack in his ruling party in the state speaks volumes of more disturbing things to happen if he is allowed to have his way. The time is now for a paradigm shift as embodied by Mr. Nneji.

