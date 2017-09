From Fred Ezeh and Chizzy Iwunamara, Abuja

The Nigeria Police (NP) on Friday unveiled a new logo for its community policing programme.

Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, who unveiled the logo in Abuja said it was part of the Nigeria Police community re-engagement and strategic guidelines for community policing.

The new logo contain easy to understand messages and illustrations that would continuously remind the police and the communities of the essence of the programme which was to strengthen the relationship between the police and the host communities.

He was optimistic that it will reawaken the spirit of patriotism and commitment from both the police officer and the community.

Community Policing Programme was launched in 2004 by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.