Police to sanction erring officers – IGP Idris

Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has said that the police management would not hesitate to sanction any policeman, who deviated from the norms of the force.

Idris, who gave this warning on the occasion of the decoration of newly promoted officers in Abuja on Friday, said the measure would serve as a deterrent to others.

The promoted officers are: the Acting Commissioners of Police; Don Awunah, the force spokesman, Bello Ahmed as well as Afiz Inuwa and Garba Umar.

Others are the Acting Deputy Commissioners of Police, Abuh Sani, ACP Adamu Bakori, ACP Kolo Yusuf, ACP Abba Kyari and SP Abdulkareem Abdullahi.

He said that the promotion was one of the motivational incentives to honour officers, who had distinguished themselves in their various duty posts.

“I implore you to wear your new ranks with a deep sense of commitment to duty, responsibility and humility,” he said.

He added that the promotion was a launchpad for greater challenges and efforts to accomplish organisational goals.

Idris directed departmental heads, zonal and state commands, formations and units to reactivate the reward system within their powers to deserving officers.

The I-G said that tremendous successes were recorded in technical support as well as fighting corruption and professional misconduct in the force.

“These achievements are a result of the collective efforts of these senior officers, whose devotion and conduct have been exemplary.

“These successes were facilitated courtesy of an effective administrative structure at the force headquarters,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the officers, Ahmed promised that they would redouble their efforts in discharging their responsibilities.

“We shall continue to do our best as we discharge our responsibilities.

“I assure you that we will not let you and the nation down, we will match our words with action,” he said.

He noted that policing business was tasking and demanding. (NAN)