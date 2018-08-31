Police to partner with NYSC to fight crimes— 31st August 2018
NAN
The Nigeria Police Force says it will partner with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to fight crimes, including drug abuse, rape and illegal possession of firearms in the country.
The force Spokesman, Acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, stated this while addressing the Nigerian Police Corps Forum (NYSC members serving in the force), prior to a sensitisation campaign on Friday in Abuja.
The campaign was aimed at creating awareness among the youths on the need to avoid drug abuse, rape and other crimes.
Moshood said that the force was ready to synergise with the corps to address crime and criminality bedeviling the country.
He urged members of the forum not to relent in their efforts to sensitise the youths and the entire public on the dangers of drug abuse and other crimes.
READ ALSO NOUN to admit one million undergraduates soon – Okebukola
The spokesman said that the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, was committed to the fight against the security challenges in the country.
The President, Nigeria Police Corps Members Forum, Mr. Victor Aku, said that one of the objectives of the forum was to sensitise members of the public to the activities of the police.
He noted that most of the crimes in the country were being committed by youths.
Aku who advised the youths to engage in productive ventures, said that the country needed their contributions to develop.
He said that the forum would continue to work with the police to fight security challenges in the country.
The president said that the campaign would further enhance the forum’s efforts in addressing crimes among the youths in the country.
The forum carried out its sensitization campaign at the Garki 2 international market and the federal secretariat.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
NYSC swears in 2007 Corps members in Anambra30th August 2018
-
Ambode harps on discipline as NYSC swears in 2,152 new corps members30th August 2018
-
FG warns corps members against hate speech, fake news30th August 2018
Latest
Police to partner with NYSC to fight crimes— 31st August 2018
NAN The Nigeria Police Force says it will partner with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to fight crimes, including drug abuse, rape and illegal possession of firearms in the country. The force Spokesman, Acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, stated this while addressing the Nigerian Police Corps Forum (NYSC members serving in the force), prior to…
-
JUST IN: 3 Zamfara APC LG chairs in Saudi Arabia— 31st August 2018
Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau The Zamfara State Hajj Commission has confirmed the death of three local government chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the state in an auto crash in Saudi Arabia. The accident occurred early Friday morning. The Commission said the three council chairman, who lost their lives, were among the six…
-
Enugu LG boss launches agro-entrepreneurship scheme for staff— 31st August 2018
Felix Ikem, Nsukka It was jubilation galore when the Executive Chairman of Udenu Local Government Area, Hon. Frank Ugwu, rolled out an Agro Entrepreneurship Empowerment initiative for the staff of the council area. The event, held at the local government secretariat, saw the donations of point-of-lay Agritted pullets and pigs to beneficiaries. While addressing the…
-
NOUN to admit one million undergraduates soon – Okebukola— 31st August 2018
NAN The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) is working to raise its admission to one million students soon, Chairman of the NOUN Governing Council, Prof. Peter Okebokola, has said. Okebokola told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja on the sideline of the meeting of the council, that the open university currently…
-
200 political thugs convicted, jailed in Kano – CP— 31st August 2018
Desmond Mgboh, Kano The Kano State Police Command have secured the conviction of over 200 political thugs who were involved in a recent breach of public peace in the state. Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, Alhaji Rabiu Yusuf, disclosed this, on Thursday afternoon, during an interaction with heads of media houses in the state,…
-
Entertainment
MTN Project Fame winner decries stereotype in Nigeria music— 31st August 2018
NAN Okiemute Ighorodje, the winner of MTN Project Fame West Africa, Season 9, has decried the glorification of Afro pop to the detriment of other genres of music. Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja, the artiste said other music genres including blues, reggae, R&B, jazz, classical and folk were…
South-West Report
INCREDIBLE: 10 years of uninterrupted blackout— 30th August 2018
“This same senatorial district subjected to many years of uninterrupted darkness is the home of the Omotoso Nigeria Integrated Power Plant that is supposed to generate 530 mega watts. Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure These are hard and harsh times for residents in the six local governments that make up Ondo South Senatorial District. This is because…
-
Abuja Metro
Behold, Abuja’s new prostitution ring— 29th August 2018
The FCT has become the Nigerian “Italy” as some highly-connected ladies lure poverty-stricken girls from remote villages and towns for prostitution Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has become the Nigerian “Italy” as some highly-connected ladies now lure beautifully-endowed but poverty-stricken innocent girls from remote villages and towns for prostitution in the name…
Oriental News
KING OF CROPS: New Yam Festival lights up Igboland— 22nd August 2018
Yam is revered as the king of crops in Igboland. Usually planted between December and January, harvesting starts from August in some communities and lasts till December. Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Ndigbo are once again in festive mood with the advent of another season of new yam festival. In…
-
Features
Tragedy as erosion wreaks havoc on Kebbi community— 31st August 2018
“I am just using this opportunity to appeal again to Kebbi State Government to rescue us from this erosion invasion before the situation gets worse.” Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi Residents of Gesse Bayero Community in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area of Kebbi State, have over the years, suffered untold hardship in the face of erosion and…
Literary Review
Joy and tears in army barracks— 24th August 2018
The barracks residential area is made up of the officer’s quarters, the sergeants’ quarters and the corporals’ quarters, the first being the elite part… Barrack Boy Yanor Kukwa, 2018 Henry Akubuiro BILDUNGSROMAN takes us back in time, when life was like a roller-coaster ride, full of thrills and frills, for the young. Barrack Boy is a…
-
Lifeline
Stemming Nigeria’s population growth— 31st August 2018
There is no doubt that unplanned pregnancy triggers population growth and consequently causes many families headaches. • Couples urged to embrace family planning Job Osazuwa An Ibadan, Oyo State-based petty trader, Mrs. Clara Akinwunmi, a mother of six, has four girls and two boys. And she is currently pregnant. She confessed that her current pregnancy came…
Education Review
I never thought I’ll emerge UTME highest scorer – Israel Zakari— 28th August 2018
Israel’s mother, Mrs Jummai Zakari, a widow who works in a bank in Lagos, said she became a single mother 14 years ago Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Master Israel Zakari, the lad that scored the highest mark in the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) said he never thought he could achieve the feat. “I read…
-
TSWeekend
Sometimes I feel I didn’t do enough for my late mum – Abounce, rapper/actor— 31st August 2018
“Growing up with my mum was exciting. It would probably be the same with every other kid out there that grew up with their mums.” Tony Ogaga Fast rising rapper, Abounce, has come a long way. From knocking out beats with the late music maestro, OJB Jezreel to rapping and now acting, the musician is…
Opinion
Nigeria’s seaport and social depression— 31st August 2018
Servicing only Nigeria makes it an underperforming seaport when Niger Republic, Chad, CAR and even Mali look forward to be serviced by it. Victor C. Ariole Unlike Cote d’Ivoire’s Seaport that intersects with service industry and give Cote d’Ivoire over 60% of its GDP, Nigeria’s seaport does not exceed 30% and it is a seaport…
Columnists
-
Challenges of emotional intelligence— 31st August 2018
According to experts, emotional intelligence has several components. It is basically about body language but involves a whole range of feelings. Ladi Ayodeji Almost everyone applies the principle of emotional intelligence without knowing it except for those in the field of psychology, who know how it works. In a layman’s language, emotional intelligence or quotient…
-
The making of a democratically elected dictator— 31st August 2018
Hitler was a democratically elected dictator, whose rise to power and subsequent authoritarian totalitarianism in Germany was sustained by the same scenario playing out in Nigeria today. Majeed Dahiru A combination of ethno-regional populism driven by religious fundamentalism in northern Nigeria, an entrenched dogma of party supremacy in the ruling APC and a mob of…
-
Greek gift from Britain and United States— 31st August 2018
Ironically, Britain remains the only second home of Nigerian citizens of the world, even as we reject the Greek gift Duro Onabule British Prime Minister, Theresa May, was unsparingly patronising during her visit to three African countries, including Nigeria. Worse still, the British leader was so condescending in the public relation stunt, which preceded her…
-
Between individual interest and Buhari’s national interest— 31st August 2018
Is it going to be determined by those in government, who, in their warped belief, think that national interest is their individual interest…? Onuoha Ukeh On Sunday, President Muhammadu Buhari dropped all pretences to show the world his anti-democracy tendencies. Looking executives of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the top echelon of the country’s judiciary,…
-
Cancer of the pancreas: No knocks— 30th August 2018
Cancer of the pancreas occurs when pancreatic cells begin to multiply out of control resulting in the formation of a mass or tumour. Dr. Emmanuel Enabulele Lately, we have been navigating through the anatomical zone often referred to as the embryological foregut. In the course of this, we touched on the inflammatory conditions of the…
-
How to manage stress— 30th August 2018
The simple act of talking face-to-face with another human can trigger hormones that relieve stress when you’re feeling agitated or insecure. Fr. Anselm Adodo No one is immune to stress. We all experience stress from time to time. Some people may cope with stress more effectively or recover from stressful events more quickly than others….
-
Don’t let common back pain ruin your conjugal life— 30th August 2018
“I have taken to traveling and not stay at home just to avoid conjugal encounter with my wife because of the pain I get after that in my back.” Charles Ehirim I have several times declined to write on back pain as it links to sex. I have written on the linkage, using likely synonyms,…
-
Dividends of democracy— 30th August 2018
The dividends of democracy are simply the benefits enjoyed by the masses who voted for the government in power. Newton Jibunoh In today’s article, I am hoping to pass across a message that will encourage my fellow Nigerians to ponder over the state of our democracy. At the end of this article, I am hoping…
-
Fake News and the oga at the top— 30th August 2018
Of all the canvassers or pretenders against the practice of fake news, nobody beats the presidential media motormouths… Jimanze Ego-Alowes The present government as is, is led by Muhammadu Buhari, a retired Nigerian Army general. Buhari had on occasions complained of fake news and such related irritations on his own skein of news. However, it…
-
The Saraki saga— 30th August 2018
Those whom the establishment want to kill rarely escape the dangling axe of the executioner. Saraki survived the plot. Amaze Obi He has remained a thorn in the flesh of the All Progressives Congress (APC) since his emergence as the President of the Senate in June 2015. He happened on the scene in the manner…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply