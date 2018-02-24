Police to mop up illegal possession of arms
— 24th February 2018
Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa
The Nigeria Police Force is set to mop up all illegal possession of arms especially in volatile states in Nigeria.
The Inspector-General of Police, Alhaji Ibrahim Kpotun Idris, is said to be worried by the increasing rate of the proliferation of arms and ammunition in the country by “violent criminals and criminal gangs… who have continued to kill and main innocent citizens”.
Meanwhile Baylesa State Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Police Command, Donald Awunah, has ordered a crackdown on all weapon-wielding criminals in the state.
Awunah in a press statement noted that in line with the directive of the IGP, a task force headed by a Deputy-Commissioner of Police would embark on an aggressive crack down on violent criminals in the state.
The statement advises that those in unlawful possession of arms to surrender them to the Police within 21 days.
It also warned that the Police would not hesitate to deal with any group, vigilante, or community security outfit found to possess arms.
The statement read in part:
“Subsequently, the IGP has directed a crack down on weapon-wielding violent criminals and a comprehensive mop-up of illegal arms in the country. The Bayelsa State Police Command therefore will henceforth treat and prosecute persons arrested for unlawful possession of firearms and trafficking in illegal weapons as terrorists, armed robbers, kidnappers and cultists.
“The Command will immediately embark on aggressive crack down on violent criminals throughout the State. To this end, the Command has set up a Task Force on illegal firearms headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations. The task force is saddled with the responsibility to mop-up illegal firearms in the state among other firearms related infractions.
“The Command will not hesitate to deal decisively within the ambit of the law, persons, group of persons, vigilantes, neighbourhood watch groups and community vanguards arrested for possession of illegal weapons.
“However, persons or group of persons who directly or indirectly are in possession of illegal firearms or ownership of any weapon of any nature or calibre are in their own interest advised to surrender such arms to the nearest Police station within twenty one (21) days from date.
“The Command calls on all the peace loving people of Bayelsa State to cooperate and assist the Police in ensuring that peace, security and community harmony reign supreme in the glory of lands – Bayelsa State”
If you are a native of this territory of the natives, get Armed to the teeth. The Sword is the only answer- the enemy’s plot is to take you arms, weapons etc. so as to annihilate and erase you on your God given native land for fulani criminal terrorists. The the so-called military, police etc. are brainwashed terrorism mercenaries of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates with which they subjected northern natives under fulani Political Control and got Democratic Capacity for their Political Control over this territory of the natives under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria- it is over and must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. It is the Sword- if you have the Sword, the enemy will not come to you. If you avenge the enemy’s killings, it is justice. If you annihilate and erase the enemy on your God given native land, you will have peace on your God given native land under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. It is the Sword- either you kill the enemy or the enemy will kill you- that is the rule of engagement in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Do not move an inch backward on your God given native land- get to the enemy before the enemy gets to you. Burn Down their barracks, vehicles etc., take everything in their possession- arms etc. Slaughter the last enemy on your God given native land, Slaughter any fraudulent criminal tout parading himself as Sultan, Emir, Buhari in this territory of the natives. A generation has come to clean the ruin of this territory of the natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Nothing on earth will keep the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this territory of the natives. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this territory of the natives. God Is With Us!!!