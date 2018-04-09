The Sun News
Latest
9th April 2018 - Police HQ task force recover 425 illegal firearms in FCT
9th April 2018 - Kano rejoices at Buhari’s declaration for re-election
9th April 2018 - Presidency says it has not approved $1 billion for military equipment
9th April 2018 - 19 arrested, one jailed for fake foreign certificates in last three years
9th April 2018 - Apple co-founder protests Facebook data mining, closes account
9th April 2018 - 2019 elections: INEC insists on deployment of technology
9th April 2018 - JUST IN: Gunmen kill Rivers DPO
9th April 2018 - Drama as 500 cultists renounce cultism in Bayelsa
9th April 2018 - 2019: Buhari’s declaration won’t distract governance – Shettima
9th April 2018 - Ortom restates call to security agencies to curb killings in Benue
Home / National / Police HQ task force recover 425 illegal firearms in FCT
ILLEGAL firearms Abuja police

Police HQ task force recover 425 illegal firearms in FCT

— 9th April 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Police Force Headquarters Joint Task Team has recovered a total of 425 illegal firearms in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The task force headed by the Deputy Inspector General of Police Joshak Habilla recovered the arms at various raids and stop-and search-operations carried out by personnel.

Weapons recovered include 2 General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG), 114 AK-47 rifles, eight Sub-Machine Gun (SMGs) and 301 other assorted guns.

Force Public Relations Officer Moshood Jimoh, who made this known while parading the firearms at the Force Headquarters, said that the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has extended the ultimatum to turn in illegal firearms to April 30, owing to the impressive turn out of the voluntary surrender of illegal firearms.

The Inspector General had initially given a 21-day ultimatum which began on February 22 and elapsed on March 14, for members of the public to surrender illegal firearms in their possession.

Jimoh said: “The Police Joint Task Enforcement Team, in compliance with IGP’s directives and working on actionable intelligence, swung into action and embarked on mop-up, seizure and recovery of all illegal and prohibited firearms and ammunition from wrong hands, suspected militias, militants, criminal/unlawful gangs through search, raid and seizure from identified premises, hideouts, dwelling houses, buildings and sites where these illegal/prohibited firearms were kept, based on reasonable suspicion and intelligence, and recovered 425 prohibited firearms and ammunition.

“This operation, which is still ongoing among other purposes, is aimed at the full enforcement of the Firearms Act, mopping-up and recovery of all prohibited firearms and illegally acquired weapons and will enable the Nigeria Police Force deal decisively with the herders and farmers clashes, kidnappings, armed robbery, cattle rustling, militancy and terrorism.”

Share

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ILLEGAL firearms Abuja police

Police HQ task force recover 425 illegal firearms in FCT

— 9th April 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Police Force Headquarters Joint Task Team has recovered a total of 425 illegal firearms in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. The task force headed by the Deputy Inspector General of Police Joshak Habilla recovered the arms at various raids and stop-and search-operations carried out by personnel. Weapons recovered include…

  • Buhari KANO

    Kano rejoices at Buhari’s declaration for re-election

    — 9th April 2018

    NAN, Kano Many youths in Kano jubilated as the news broke of President Muhammadu Buhari’s intention to run for second term come 2019. They said they were happy to learn that the President declared his interest in the 2019 Presidential race at the APC headquarters in Abuja on Monday. Some of the youths who spoke…

  • presidency not APPROVED military equipment

    Presidency says it has not approved $1 billion for military equipment

    — 9th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Almost a week after Minister of Defence Mansur Dan-Ali told State House Correspondents that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the release of $1 billion for the procurement of security equipment to fight the Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria’s northeast, the Presidency seems to have made a reversal. The Senior Special Assistant to…

  • Fake Foreign CERTIFICATES

    19 arrested, one jailed for fake foreign certificates in last three years

    — 9th April 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Federal Government of Nigeria has confirmed that no fewer than 20 persons were arrested between 2015 and 2017 for foreign certificate forgery, presentation of fake certificates, forgery of signature of ministry officials, and other related offences. The suspects are said to been handed over to the police for further investigation and…

  • Election TECHNOLOGY

    2019 elections: INEC insists on deployment of technology

    — 9th April 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that there will be no going back on its resolve to deploy technology in the 2019 General Elections and other subsequent polls in Nigeria. Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made the emphasis at the ongoing conference on the use of technology in…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share