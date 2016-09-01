Police take over Ondo APC secretariat

The state secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State which was literally turned to a shrine on Monday have been taken over by the Police.

As at yesterday, officers were seen permanently stationed at the secretariat.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Femi Joseph told Daily Sun that officers were permanently stationed at the APC secretariat to prevent breakdown of law and order by members and non members of the party.

He informed that the police are on top of the situation and would do everything to prevent violence within and outside the state

“Our men are there and they will remain there until peace finally returns to the party, “ he said.

We don’t want people to use advantage of the

misunderstanding among members of the party to foment troubles in the

state, hence the reason why we stationed our men there,” he stated.

The APC Secretariat located along Oyemekun road in Akure had on Monday

witnessed a strange development as palm fronds and other rituals were

placed at the main gate, while some were hanged on the fence, and others placed in the premises.

The development which was attributed to the leadership crisis rocking

the party also scared many residents of the area including traders who

have their shops located close to the party’s secretariat.

When Daily Sun visited the party’s secretariat, the rituals had been

removed, but it was deserted by members, even as many shops around the

area were locked.

Although, it was learnt that the national secretariat of the party has

intervened in the crisis, it was clear that it was far from over as two factions lay claim to the

leadership of the APC.

APC assures free, fair election

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has assured that it will conduct a free and fair primary election on Saturday.

The party also debunked the news of removal of its chairman, Hon Isaac Kekemeke, saying the party is still under the control of Kekemeke and will remain so until the national secretariat of the party decides otherwise.

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting of the State Executive Committee (SEC), the leadership of the party resolved to remain focused and determined to wrest power from the present government in the state.

“The National Secretariat of the party led by the National Deputy Chairman (North) and the National Deputy

Chairman (South) have made it abundantly clear on Tuesday, 23rd August

2016 in a meeting held with the State Working Committee that the State

Party Chairman, Hon. Kekemeke remains the Party’s Chairman in Ondo State, while grievance(s) from any dissenting voice can only be treated as at first instance by the Party’s zonal committee in line with Article 21 (B) (vi) (d) of the party’s constitution.”

APC releases list of delegates

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) has moved a step forward to ensure a credible, free and fair primary election for the Ondo State election with the release of the authentic delegate hard copy list to all the 24 aspirants.

A reliable source at the ruling party’s secretariat in Abuja revealed that the hard copy, containing the genuine names of all delegates, was given out to the aspirants during the week at the party’s headquarters.

The source added that the decision to release the delegates list to the aspirants was made by the national leadership of APC to ensure transparency in the conduct of the primary poll scheduled this weekend.

According to him; “The hard copies of the delegate list have been given out to all the aspirants. This is part of the moves the party leadership has outlined to ensure smooth and transparent primary poll in Ondo State,” the source noted.

Meanwhile, there are strong indications that the party leadership might inaugurate the party primary election committee today after it suffered two postponements due to the internal wrangling rocking the party.