Police, soldiers clash in Akure



From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Soldiers and police officers Tuesday engaged in serious confrontation which almost resulted into a clash in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

About four feuding soldiers clashed with some five police officers at a motor park located at Ilesa garage area.

But for the timely intervention of leaders of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the motor park, the clash could have resulted to serious bloodshed as the security operatives had attempted to shoot.

Drivers and passersby in their hundreds converged on the area while the two groups exchanged hot words.

Witnesses to the incident narrated that clash was caused by the soldiers resolve that the police officers would not arrest some individuals in the area.

It was learnt that the police had made attempts to arrest some people, but the attention of the solders was called to the development and they prevented the arrest.

Although the offence of those the police wanted to arrest was not disclosed, it was gathered that the individuals did not commit any serious infraction of the law to warrant an arrest.

However, the situation was brought under control after about two hours of serious argument following the intervention of NURTW leaders in the motor park.