  Police smash 6-man gang in FCT

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Six suspected armed robbers operating mainly in the Karu district of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has been smashed by the Karu Division of the Nigeria Police.

The suspects are said to be specialist in breaking into people’s homes and taking valuables and money.

Divisional Police Officer (DPO), in charge of Karu Police Station Patrick Akwarandu, told Daily Sun, that four of the suspects were arrested about two months ago, while the remaining two who escaped were arrested last week following intelligence report.

Akwaandu, said the suspects who are based in Nyanya, another satellite town in the FCT, usually come to Karu, to carry out their operations and between 1- 2 o’clock in the morning especially when it is raining.

He said the suspects who are usually armed with guns and other weapons broke into people’s home and take their television sets, jewelries, electronic gadgets, computers, mobile telephone handsets, monies and other valuables at gunpoint.

He said the suspects even beat up some of their victims and inflict injuries on them.

He also assured that immediately investigation is concluded, they would soon be charged to court.

