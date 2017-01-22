The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
22nd January 2017 - Political future of Igbo guaranteed in APC, says Okorocha
22nd January 2017 - Police shoot two UniOsun students
22nd January 2017 - I didn’t order Gani Adams to resign –Ooni
22nd January 2017 - 3 killed in Ebonyi/Cross River boundary clash
22nd January 2017 - South-east PDP congratulates Fayose
22nd January 2017 - I’ve forgiven those who impeached me –Abia ex Speaker
22nd January 2017 - Emir of Kano advocates islamic finance for sustainable development
22nd January 2017 - Give it your best shot
22nd January 2017 - When presidents lie
22nd January 2017 - Signs he’s ready to take your relationship to the next level
Home / National / Police shoot two UniOsun students

Police shoot two UniOsun students

— 22nd January 2017

From Clement Adeyi,

Osogbo

Two students of the Osun State University (Uniosun), Osogbo, were yesterday shot by some policemen from the headquarters of Zone 11 of the Nigerian Police Force covering Osun, Oyo and Ondo states.

Sunday Sun gathered that the victims identified as Kazeem Adesola and Ibrahim Ajao were hit by the trigger-happy cops when they shot at the university students playing football on an off-campus pitch around Oke Baale area. The development triggered tension in the city yesterday when students of the institution went on rampage to protest the attack on their schoolmates. It was gathered that the policemen had stormed the pitch in mufti and accused some of the students of involvement in internet fraud also known as Yahoo-Yahoo.
A student at the scene of the incident who spoke on the condition of anonymity said the policemen were in the habit of harassing and extorting money from students in the area after accusing them of internet fraud, adding that it was an attempt by the students to resist the harassment this time round that led to the shooting by the police. “We were playing football when they came. They always come like that to arrest students here. They would say that we are involved in Yahoo-Yahoo and they would seize our laptops and phones and extort money from us,” he said. “They would collect money from us under the pretext of bail. But we resisted them on this last one. Within a twinkling of an eye, the policemen started shooting and we ran away but bullets hit two of us.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital. A bullet hit one student near his stomach and another bullet hit the second student in his mouth.” The Commissioner of Police, Mr Fimihan Adeoye, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that the policemen had been arrested and detained, assuring that they would face the full wrath of the law. Adeoye also said he had ordered full investigation into the matter.
He, however, cautioned the students of the institution not to take laws into their hands, assuring that justice would be brought to bear.

He also assured the people of Osogbo of their safety and readiness to ensure peace and tranquility in the state.

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Political future of Igbo guaranteed in APC, says Okorocha

— 22nd January 2017

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has restated that the political future of the Igbo race can only be guaranteed in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Okorocha, the Chairman of APC Governors Forum, said that South-East could not afford to be in opposition party, and urged all Igbo living outside the zone to join the…

  • Police shoot two UniOsun students

    — 22nd January 2017

    From Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Two students of the Osun State University (Uniosun), Osogbo, were yesterday shot by some policemen from the headquarters of Zone 11 of the Nigerian Police Force covering Osun, Oyo and Ondo states. Sunday Sun gathered that the victims identified as Kazeem Adesola and Ibrahim Ajao were hit by the trigger-happy cops…

  • I didn’t order Gani Adams to resign –Ooni

    — 22nd January 2017

    THE Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has refuted a newspaper report in which he was quoted to have ordered Otunba Gani Adams to vacate his position as the National Coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC).   Ooni Ogunwusi refuted the report in a statement by his Director of Media and Public…

  • 3 killed in Ebonyi/Cross River boundary clash

    — 22nd January 2017

    From Emmanuel Uzor, Abakaliki Three persons have been beheaded in the renewed hostility between people of Azuofia Edda Community in Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and Osopong Community in Obubora Local Government of Cross River State. Sunday Sun gathered that the crisis started last week when the people of Osopong Community accused their…

  • South-east PDP congratulates Fayose

    — 22nd January 2017

    From Emmanuel Uzor, Abakaliki THE South-east zone of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has congratulated Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State as he emerged the Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum in the country. National Vice Chairman of PDP, South East zone, Chief Austin Umahi described the emergence of Fayose as good omen to the party’s…

loading...

Archive

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351