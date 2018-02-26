Police set up radio to tackle herders/farmers clashes, others
— 26th February 2018
Molly Kilete, Abuja
The Nigeria Police Force has concluded plans to establish a Nigeria Police Broadcasting Service (NPBS), in a bid to tackle herders, farmers’ clashes, as well as other crimes in the country.
The NPBS is expected to
kick-start operational activities across the Federation, soon.
The development is sequel to the inauguration of a 16-man board of the NPBS by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, in Abuja, last week.
The NPBS, when fully operational, will cut across general security information on air, land and sea, including homeland security policing, boarder policing and airport policing as primary focus.
The NPBS is expected to police the nation through effective communication and, with the help of Nigerians, assist the police and security agencies, lay criminal activities to rest.
The outfit consists of NPBS Television, NPBS Radio, NPBS Online and NPBS Emergency Command and Control Communication Center.
Speaking on the essence of the NPBS during its inauguration held at the police force headquarters in Abuja, said: “We will tackle security challenges such as terrorism, oil bunkering, ethnic tension, herders/farmers clashes through the use of our radio and television network.
“It will enable the police to tell its story and set the record straight by telling positive stories and correcting distorted information about the police.
“It will be used to build community relations and enhance positive relations with members of the public and also advance the community policing course of the Nigeria Police Force.”
The IGP further said that the NPBS would not be established for money-making but for the advancement of the function of the Nigeria Police Force as stipulated in Section 4 of the Police Act.
In his address, NPBS Managing Director and Chief Executive Director, Edirin Jerry Wesley, said the absence of an information outfit contributed to the low successes recorded by the Police in tackling crime in the country.
Wesley said: “It is an established fact that no nation can confront crimes headlong without credible means of factual and valid information dissemination and the absence of this over the years has been one basic defect in the fight against crime by the Nigeria Police Force.
“It is, therefore, my pride that after painstaking efforts made since 2012, the Management Team of the IGP Ibrahim Idris-led Nigeria Police Force and Skytick Group of Companies are gathered here for the inauguration of the board, for the take-off of the Nigeria Police Broadcasting Service, which will ensure the smooth take-off of a television, radio broadcast in indigenous languages, as well as other social means of communication and information dissemination.”
Wesley further said that inauguration of the board came at the right time due to the myriad mis-information about the performances of the police in circulation, and added that the quick take-off of the NPBS will refute some misinformation.
He added: “One of the basic truths about the inadequacies of the Nigeria Police Force is its inability to tell its own story and I think, with the establishment of its mass media outfit, the tendency to deny them right of showing and telling the road of its performance will be eliminated.”
The NPBS is expected to
kick-start operational activities across the Federation, soon.
The development is sequel to the inauguration of a 16-man board of the NPBS by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, in Abuja, last week.
The NPBS, when fully operational, will cut across general security information on air, land and sea, including homeland security policing, boarder policing and airport policing as primary focus.
The NPBS is expected to police the nation through effective communication and, with the help of Nigerians, assist the police and security agencies, lay criminal activities to rest.
The outfit consists of NPBS Television, NPBS Radio, NPBS Online and NPBS Emergency Command and Control Communication Center.
Speaking on the essence of the NPBS during its inauguration held at the police force headquarters in Abuja, said: “We will tackle security challenges such as terrorism, oil bunkering, ethnic tension, herders/farmers clashes through the use of our radio and television network.
“It will enable the police to tell its story and set the record straight by telling positive stories and correcting distorted information about the police.
“It will be used to build community relations and enhance positive relations with members of the public and also advance the community policing course of the Nigeria Police Force.”
The IGP further said that the NPBS would not be established for money-making but for the advancement of the function of the Nigeria Police Force as stipulated in Section 4 of the Police Act.
In his address, NPBS Managing Director and Chief Executive Director, Edirin Jerry Wesley, said the absence of an information outfit contributed to the low successes recorded by the Police in tackling crime in the country.
Wesley said: “It is an established fact that no nation can confront crimes headlong without credible means of factual and valid information dissemination and the absence of this over the years has been one basic defect in the fight against crime by the Nigeria Police Force.
“It is, therefore, my pride that after painstaking efforts made since 2012, the Management Team of the IGP Ibrahim Idris-led Nigeria Police Force and Skytick Group of Companies are gathered here for the inauguration of the board, for the take-off of the Nigeria Police Broadcasting Service, which will ensure the smooth take-off of a television, radio broadcast in indigenous languages, as well as other social means of communication and information dissemination.”
Wesley further said that inauguration of the board came at the right time due to the myriad mis-information about the performances of the police in circulation, and added that the quick take-off of the NPBS will refute some misinformation.
He added: “One of the basic truths about the inadequacies of the Nigeria Police Force is its inability to tell its own story and I think, with the establishment of its mass media outfit, the tendency to deny them right of showing and telling the road of its performance will be eliminated.”
The so-called police, military etc., are brainwashed terrorism mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists- they are behind the attacks and killings of this territory natives and says they are cattle rearers nickname herdsmen. Do not listen to them, do not succumb to their tricks, do not be deceived by them. They are attacking and killing natives of this territory of the natives for fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates with which fulani criminal terrorists subjected northern natives under fulani Political Control and got Democratic Capacity for fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria- it is over which must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Do not move an inch backward on your God given native land- get Armed to the teeth, it is the Sword. If you have the Sword, the enemy will not come to you. If you avenge the enemy’s killings, it is justice. If you annihilate and erase the enemy on your God given native land, you will have peace on your God given native land. It is the Sword- either you kill the enemy or the enemy will kill you- that is the rule of engagement in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. There is no farmers/herdsmen issue in this territory of the natives. It is Political issue- fulani criminal terrorists claimed a war victory over northern natives which never happened, and established fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates with which fulani criminal terrorists subjected northern natives under fulani Political Control and got Democratic Capacity for fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria- it is over which must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Only Disintegrated Republics of the natives will end the war. Nothing on earth will keep the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this territory of the natives. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this territory of the natives. God Is With Us!!!
The so-called police, military, herdsmen, miyetti allah etc. are terrorism mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists attacking and killing natives of this territory of the natives for fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria- Burn Down their barracks, vehicle etc., take everything in their possession- arms etc. If you annihilate and erase the enemy on your God given native land, you will have peace on your God given native land under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. If you are a native of this territory of the natives in the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists nickname military, police etc., if you do not quit now to stand and work for the natives of this territory of the natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world, you must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy. A generation has come to clean the ruin of this territory of the natives with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. It is God given Liberation, it is God given Freedom. God Is With Us!!!