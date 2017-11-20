Police set ablaze 40 illegal refineries in Edo

From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State Police Command have set ablaze over 40 illegal refineries located at a forest in Egono village, Estako West Local Government Area.

Policemen combing the forest, in search of criminals and kidnappers hideout, stumbled upon the illegal refineries.

The refineries were believed to be owned by different individuals which have separate compartment for refining crude oil, kerosene, fuel and diesel.

It was discovered that crude oil pipelines which run through the community are ruptured and a pipe is connected to pipelines, to pump crude oil to where it is being refined.

To make their job easy, owners of the refineries dug the earth in several places, stored refined products, before they are filled into gallons or drums.

Commissioner of Police, Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, who visited the illegal refineries site, described it as a monumental loss to the country’s revenue.

The commissioner, who said six people were arrested at the site, wondered why those contracted to protect oil pipelines by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) failed to detect the place for many years.

Kokumo said he has contacted NNPC officials and the ruptured pipelines have been fixed.

“My policemen, on bush-combing, in search of criminals and kidnappers, stumbled on these illegal refineries.

“The activities of the operators have taken over the entire village.

“From what we have seen, they ferry the products through this river. My men have taken over the entire area. We have destroyed their equipment.

“The NNPC has on its payroll those employed for the protection of pipelines. I am surprised nobody knows about this.”