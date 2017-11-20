The Sun News
Latest
20th November 2017 - Police set ablaze 40 illegal refineries in Edo
20th November 2017 - Anambra guber: Jubilation as Obiano trounces Nwoye, Obaze, Chidoka
20th November 2017 - Church must be involved in governance, Wike tells Christians
20th November 2017 - Nigeria records decrease in terrorism deaths –Lai Mohammed
20th November 2017 - Why I didn’t implement 2014 confab report – Jonathan
20th November 2017 - 2017: The awards, the winners
20th November 2017 - Man arrested for recharging phone from another person’s bank account
20th November 2017 - Customs seizes 570 cartons of drugs
20th November 2017 - Blood flows as bandits attack Zamfara villages
20th November 2017 - Navy launches maritime safety information portal
Home / National / Police set ablaze 40 illegal refineries in Edo

Police set ablaze 40 illegal refineries in Edo

— 20th November 2017

From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State Police Command have set ablaze over 40 illegal refineries located at a forest in Egono village, Estako West Local Government Area.
Policemen combing the forest, in search of criminals and kidnappers hideout, stumbled upon the illegal refineries.
The refineries were believed to be owned by different individuals which have separate compartment for refining crude oil, kerosene, fuel and diesel.
It was discovered that crude oil pipelines which run through the community are ruptured and a pipe is connected to pipelines, to pump crude oil to where it is being refined.
To make their job easy, owners of the refineries dug the earth in several places, stored refined products, before they are filled into gallons or drums.
Commissioner of Police, Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, who visited the illegal refineries site, described it as a monumental loss to the country’s revenue.
The commissioner, who said six people were arrested at the site, wondered why those contracted to protect oil pipelines by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) failed to detect the place for many years.
Kokumo said he has contacted NNPC officials and the ruptured pipelines have been fixed.
“My policemen, on bush-combing, in search of criminals and kidnappers, stumbled on these illegal refineries.
“The activities of the operators have taken over the entire village.
“From what we have seen, they ferry the products through this river. My men have taken over the entire area. We have destroyed their equipment.
“The NNPC has on its payroll those employed for the protection of pipelines. I am surprised nobody knows about this.”

 

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Police set ablaze 40 illegal refineries in Edo

— 20th November 2017

From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin Edo State Police Command have set ablaze over 40 illegal refineries located at a forest in Egono village, Estako West Local Government Area. Policemen combing the forest, in search of criminals and kidnappers hideout, stumbled upon the illegal refineries. The refineries were believed to be owned by different individuals which have…

  • Anambra guber: Jubilation as Obiano trounces Nwoye, Obaze, Chidoka

    — 20th November 2017

    From Chidi Nnadi, Geoffrey Anyanwu and Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Anambra The Independent National Electoral Commission  (INEC) has declared Governor Willie Obiano winner of the Anambra governorship election held on Saturday, November 17. Obiano polled 234,071 votes to beat Hon. Tony Nwoye, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who got only 98, 752 votes. Chief Returning…

  • Church must be involved in governance, Wike tells Christians

    — 20th November 2017

    From Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said Christians across Nigeria must be involved in governance, just as they work on how the country can return to the path of development. The governor also said Christians should no longer keep quiet on the premise that they want to be religious. Wike…

  • Nigeria records decrease in terrorism deaths –Lai Mohammed

    — 20th November 2017

    From Magnus Eze, Abuja The Federal Government has flaunted a recent global endorsement of its fight against terrorism, as contained in the 2017 Global Terrorism Index of the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP). Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the rating has confirmed that the military is winning the anti-terrorism campaign,…

  • Why I didn’t implement 2014 confab report – Jonathan

    — 20th November 2017

    By Job Osazuwa Former president Goodluck Jonathan has revealed why his government did not implement the report of the 2014 National Conference. In a goodwill message at the Integration Summit Annual Roundtable in Abuja, at the weekend, the former president said given the time frame between when the report was submitted and the 2015 general…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share