The Sun News
Latest
21st March 2018 - Police Sergeant to die by hanging for extra-judicial killings
21st March 2018 - INEC hands over staff to DSS over alleged sales of CVR forms
21st March 2018 - UPDATE: Only 76 Dacphi schoolgirls released, says FG
21st March 2018 - Pope Francis due in Dublin August 25-26
21st March 2018 - U.S.: Austin Bomber blew self up as police moved in, Police say
21st March 2018 - Ill health forces Myanmar president to resign
21st March 2018 - Corruption: Jonathan has run out of good luck, says Lauretta Onochie
21st March 2018 - NAN loses Kebbi correspondent
21st March 2018 - Obiano submits names of 16 commissioner nominees to Anambra Assembly
21st March 2018 - FG set to mark 2018 World Water Day
Home / Cover / National / Police Sergeant to die by hanging for extra-judicial killings

Police Sergeant to die by hanging for extra-judicial killings

— 21st March 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A Bayelsa State High Court, sitting in Yenagoa, the state capital, on Wednesday, sentenced a Police Sergeant, identified as Jilla Lannubo, to death by hanging for extra-judicial killing of one Oruyegha Grand at Agudama on May 13 2017.

Lannubo, a native of  Bokos community, in Bokos Local Government Area of Plateau State was attached to Mopol 30, Bayelsa State Command, and was  deployed to Akenfa Police station for patrol duties before the incident.

The State Special Prosecutor, Arthur Andrew Seweniowor had charged Lannubo to Court for murder contrary to section 247(1) of the Criminal Code Law. Cap c14 Laws of Bayelsa State 2006.

Lannubo, who admitted shooting Grand, however, said he did so in line with his duty as a policeman as the shot was to frighten the deceased while he was trying to escape arrest.

The Prosecution had called 15 witnesse,s including the deceased wife and brother, to prove its case that Lannubo shot Grand without any provocation on the fateful date.

Seweniowor had argued that the three essential ingredients that Prosecution must establish to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt had been establish in the case.

He said, “Unpleasant as it may seem that this Honourable Court may come to the finding that the prosecution has proved this case beyond reasonable doubt and impose the ultimate and single sentence of death.

“Arriving at this decision is not based on any sentiment but on law. Mt lord, the prosecution had placed before the Court sufficient facts to sustain a conviction and as a Court of Law, I urged with respect that Judgment of guilty be entered in favour of the prosecution.”

Justice Ineikade Eradiri, in his judgment, concurred with the argument of the Prosecution that it has established beyond reasonable doubt the case of murder against Lannubo and therefore sentenced him to death by hanging.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Police Sergeant to die by hanging for extra-judicial killings

— 21st March 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa A Bayelsa State High Court, sitting in Yenagoa, the state capital, on Wednesday, sentenced a Police Sergeant, identified as Jilla Lannubo, to death by hanging for extra-judicial killing of one Oruyegha Grand at Agudama on May 13 2017. Lannubo, a native of  Bokos community, in Bokos Local Government Area of Plateau State…

  • INEC hands over staff to DSS over alleged sales of CVR forms

    — 21st March 2018

    NAN The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has handed over one of its staff in Nasarawa, to the Department of State Security Services (DSS), for interrogation over alleged sales of Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) forms. INEC administrative secretary in Nasarawa Mr Opaleke Otolorin, said in a statement on Wednesday in Lafia. Otolorin said the action…

  • UPDATE: Only 76 Dacphi schoolgirls released, says FG

    — 21st March 2018

    NAN Seventy-six out of the 110 abducted Dapchi schoolgirls were released, according to Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed. Earlier reports say 105 of the girls were released by Boko Haram, on Wednesday, The reports said that five of them died. According to Presidential aide, Shebu Garba, the released girls had been transported to their homes….

  • U.S.: Austin Bomber blew self up as police moved in, Police say

    — 21st March 2018

    Daily Beast The man responsible for terrorizing Austin over the past few weeks with a series of bombs is finally dead, police say. Police were trying to arrest the man early Wednesday morning when he allegedly killed himself with an explosive device inside his own car as he fled from authorities, Austin Police Chief Brian…

  • Corruption: Jonathan has run out of good luck, says Lauretta Onochie

    — 21st March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, in her latest post on her Facebook page, on Wednesday, attacked former President Goodluck Jonathan over his denial of withdrawing N153 billion ahead of the 2015 presidential elections, as alleged by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. Osinbajo had, on Monday, alleged that…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share