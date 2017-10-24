Jigawa: Police Sergeant, ‎NSCDC official in alleged rape scandal

From: Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

A Police sergeant, Jamilu Mohammed and a civil Defence Corp officer, Habu Musa, have been accused of alleged rape of one Malama Safiya Maigatari of Maigatari town of Jigawa State, at gun point.

The duo were accused of forcefully having carnal knowledge of the said Safiya after she just returned from a journey, on Sunday, from Niger republic.

According to Safiya, the victim, “I just returned from a business trip from Niger republic which is a border town with our Village (Maigatari) and I called my motorcycle driver to take me home when I suddenly started to feel dizzy which was why I asked him to drop me so that I could have a moment of rest before we could continue to our destination”, she explained.

Safiya further revealed to our reporter that, “it was at that point while I was resting by the motorcycle that the two officers came and alleged that they will arrest us for wrongfully involving in immoral act and insisted that we must offer them with a bribe of N10,000 which i said I don’t have”, she explaimed.

“The police officers whom had released my driver after realizing that they couldn’t get anything from him insists that I must offer them the said amount or he will expose me being a married woman for having questionable affairs with a strange person”.

According to Safiya the officers later withdrew from their earlier demand of bribe after she went into her parents house and produced a copy of her divorced certificate which nullified their accusation on her for being married only for them to in turn demand to have sex‎ with her instead.

She said, “the police officer who all along was pointing his gun at me asked the other officer to drag me‎ to an uncompleted building and there they had turns of sex with me”, she alleged.

According to the state’s police command police public relations officer, DSP Abdu Jinjiri, who confirmed the indent, he said the victim lodged a formal complaint at the Maigatari police station, insisting that the duo allegedly raped her.

The PPRO said already the two accused persons were arrested and in their custody.

He maintained that, “Investigation is on progress, a team of officers have visited the area in respect of this case and the police force would treat the case in accordance with the police law and constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria”.