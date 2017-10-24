The Sun News
Latest
24th October 2017 - Jigawa: Police Sergeant, ‎NSCDC official in alleged rape scandal
24th October 2017 - Egypt slams Reuters, BBC over alleged “inaccurate coverage” of clashes in western desert
24th October 2017 - Nigeria, Indonesia agree to strengthen economic ties
24th October 2017 - BREAKING: Senate demands removal of Malami, Dambazau over Maina saga
24th October 2017 - NLC calls for review of minimum wage
24th October 2017 - Vibrant media better than opposition party in democracy – NOA DG
24th October 2017 - Anambra guber: APDA candidate vows to eradicate poverty
24th October 2017 - Anambra guber: PRP candidate rubbishes zoning formula
24th October 2017 - Osinbajo’s wife declares open COWLSO conference in Lagos
24th October 2017 - Chinese ambassador thanks Nigeria for recognising One China
Home / National / Jigawa: Police Sergeant, ‎NSCDC official in alleged rape scandal

Jigawa: Police Sergeant, ‎NSCDC official in alleged rape scandal

— 24th October 2017

From: Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

A Police sergeant, Jamilu Mohammed and a civil Defence Corp officer, Habu Musa, have been accused of alleged rape of one Malama Safiya Maigatari of Maigatari town of Jigawa State, at gun point.

The duo were accused of forcefully having carnal knowledge of the said Safiya after she just returned from a journey, on Sunday, from Niger republic.

According to Safiya, the victim, “I just returned from a business trip from Niger republic which is a border town with our Village (Maigatari) and I called my motorcycle driver to take me home when I suddenly started to feel dizzy which was why I asked him to drop me so that I could have a moment of rest before we could continue to our destination”, she explained.

Safiya further revealed to our reporter that, “it was at that point while I was resting by the motorcycle that the two officers came and alleged that they will arrest us for wrongfully involving in immoral act and insisted that we must offer them with a bribe of N10,000 which i said I don’t have”, she explaimed.

“The police officers whom had released my driver after realizing that they couldn’t get anything from him insists that I must offer them the said amount or he will expose me being a married woman for having questionable affairs with a strange person”.

According to Safiya the officers later withdrew from their earlier demand of bribe after she went into her parents house and produced a copy of her divorced certificate which nullified their accusation on her for being married only for them to in turn demand to have sex‎ with her instead.

She said, “the police officer who all along was pointing his gun at me asked the other officer to drag me‎ to an uncompleted building and there they had turns of sex with me”, she alleged.

According to the state’s police command police public relations officer, DSP Abdu Jinjiri, who confirmed the indent, he said the victim lodged a formal complaint at the Maigatari police station, insisting that the duo allegedly raped her.

The PPRO said already the two accused persons were arrested and in their custody.

He maintained that, “Investigation is on progress, a team of officers have visited the area in respect of this case and the police force would treat the case in accordance with the police law and constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria”.

 

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Jigawa: Police Sergeant, ‎NSCDC official in alleged rape scandal

— 24th October 2017

From: Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse A Police sergeant, Jamilu Mohammed and a civil Defence Corp officer, Habu Musa, have been accused of alleged rape of one Malama Safiya Maigatari of Maigatari town of Jigawa State, at gun point. The duo were accused of forcefully having carnal knowledge of the said Safiya after she just returned from…

  • Nigeria, Indonesia agree to strengthen economic ties

    — 24th October 2017

    From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Nigeria and Indonesia will work together to increase the level of economic cooperation between both countries, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo assured, on Tuesday. Osinbajo said this at a bilateral meeting he held with his Indonesian counterpart, Jusuf Kalla, on the sidelines of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) Beneficial Ownership Transparency…

  • BREAKING: Senate demands removal of Malami, Dambazau over Maina saga

    — 24th October 2017

    From: FRED ITUA, Abuja The Senate has mandated President Muhammadu Buhari to act swiftly and punish the government officials involved in the reinstatement of the former chairman of Presidential Task Team on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina. The Senate mentioned the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami and the Minister…

  • NLC calls for review of minimum wage

    — 24th October 2017

    Kwara State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr. Abdulyekeen Agunbiade, has called on the Federal Government to review the minimum wage in the country. The NLC chairman made the call in Ilorin on Tuesday while speaking with newsmen on the state of the nation. He added that according to Labour law, workers salaries…

  • Vibrant media better than opposition party in democracy – NOA DG

    — 24th October 2017

    From: Magnus Eze, Abuja The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has said that a vibrant press was more important than the opposition in a democracy. Director General of NOA, Dr. Garba Abari, stated this, on Tuesday, at the opening of the stream 2 of capacity building workshop on social media innovations and online reputation management organized…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share