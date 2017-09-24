The Sun News
Police search for personnel after attack in Bayelsa

— 24th September 2017

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa state Command of the Nigeria Police said on Sunday that one of its men is still missing after the attack on a combined team of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Policemen by sea-pirates at Southern Ijaw local government area of Bayelsa state.
This is even as the Bayelsa state government has condemned in very strong terms the attack noting that there is a deliberate plan to rubbish the achievements of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson in the areas of security.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr Asinim Butswat in a statement to shed light on the attack said the team from the Nigeria Inland Waterways were attacked at Ekebiri waterways in Southern Ijaw local government area.
According to him the Police have alerted sister agents patrol team as efforts are in top gear to arrest the perpetrators.
“On 22 September, 2017, at about 1845hrs, a Tugboat, towing a Barge with a combined team of policemen from the Nigerian Inland waterways, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp and Civilians on board was attacked by Suspected Sea Pirates, at Ekebiri Waterways in Southern Ijaw LGA, Bayelsa. A reinforced team arrived shortly and rescued one Policeman, three NSCDC personnel and four Civilians.
However, a policeman, one NSCDC Personnel and a civilian were shot dead by the sea pirates, one Policeman is still missing. The Corpses have been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre Mortuary for Autopsy. A search party has been deployed for the missing policeman. All security operatives in Southern Ijaw LGA have been alerted and efforts are on going to arrest the culprits”
The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information, and Orientation, Hon Jonathan Robinson Obuebite in a statement who said the attack was uncalled for and unacceptable said some disgruntled elements operating under the guise of sea-pirates want to destroy the security and peace efforts of the Dickson administration.
Obuebite while condoling with the NSCDC, Nigeria Police and the families of those who were killed said the government would support all efforts at unravelling those behind the attacks to ensure they are brought to book to serve as deterrent to others.
“To us as a government, we have taken a stand to not only curb crime and criminality in the state, but to flush it out entirely and that is not negotiable. We would not fold our arms and allow few miscreants to tamper with the peace and security we have laboured to bring to our State” he said.

