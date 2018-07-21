Police seal off Delta APC secretariat

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The secretariat of the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Asaba was, on Friday, sealed by the police following attempts by the Jones Erue-led faction to re-inaugurate parallel state executive committee.

Erue, who enjoys the backing of Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, had last month, inaugurated his executive even without being sworn-in by then national chairman, John Oyegun.

Oyegun rather swore-in Cyril Ogodo as Delta State chairman of APC on June 4 in Abuja along with 32 other state chairmen.

Ogodo came back and inaugurated his faction’s state executive committee at the state secretariat.

But the coming on board of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman turned the table against Ogodo as he performed the swearing-in of Erue as Delta State APC chairman last Monday.

Buoyed by Oshiomhole’s action, the Erue faction on Thursday issued out notice for the inauguration of the state executive committee on Friday.

However, acting on a tip-off of possible bloodshed if another faction accesses the secretariat, the police were said to have taken a proactive measure by sealing it.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mohammed Mustafa, who confirmed the sealing of the secretariat, said the action was taken to ensure peace and prevent mayhem, adding that a meeting with leaders of both factions would be held on Friday.

As at the time of filing this report, operatives were stationed at the already secretariat, obviously to prevent forceful entrance by any of the parties.

The action of the police, it was gathered, was based on an earlier letter from the then National Chairman, John Oyegun introducing Cyril Ogodo to the police as the state chairman.

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the party and former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Victor Ochei has urged party faithful to sheathe their swords, and avoid inflammatory utterances but remain calm as concerted efforts were on to resolve the contentious issues.

Ochei said the situation does not call for derogatory or uncomplimentary remarks capable of heating up the polity, as the Oshiomhole-led NWC has the capacity to effect amicable resolution.

According to Ochei, “Oshiomhole is a renowned leader whose belief in the rule of law as well as natural justice, equity and good conscience is legendary and as such will ensure that the matter will be resolved satisfactorily either through the judicial process or the internal machinery of the party.”