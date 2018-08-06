Police say abducted Islamic preacher, two sons regain freedom in Kaduna

NAN

The Police in Kaduna State on Sunday confirmed that Malam Ahmad Garko, known as Al-Garkawy, an Islamic preacher in Kaduna and his two sons have regained freedom at about 6.30 pm today.

The Command’s Public Relations Officers, DSP Mukhtar Aliyu disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview in Kaduna State.

Aliyu said two suspects were arrested in connection with the cleric’s abduction, saying the cleric was released due to the pressure mounted by the security operatives.

“The two suspects are under investigation and the other suspects are under our trail.

“No ransom was paid as far as I know, he was released unhurt and he has reunited with his family.”

NAN recalled that the Islamic preacher was abducted on Aug. 2 while working in his farm in Maguzawa village in Igabi Local Government area in Kaduna State.

NAN report that the police confirmed the incident in a statement on Aug. 3.