Police rescue 2 kidnapped South African miners in Kaduna

— 27th January 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

Men of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have rescued the two White South African men, Mr. Thomas Arnold Pearce and Mr. Hendrik Gideon Smith, who were kidnapped at a mining site in Maidaro Village in Kaduna state last Thursday.

Pearce and Smith were rescued around the Birnin Gwari Forrest, where they were taken to by their abductors.

It was gathered that the two miners, who were rescued at about 3 o’clock early Saturday morning, have since been handed over to the authorities of South African Embassy in Abuja at about 7 o’clock.

It was also gathered that representatives of the company they work for were also on ground at the South African embassy from where their were taken to hospitals for medical check up.

Police sources told Sunday Sun that the rescue followed an intense pressure mounted on the kidnappers by the Intelligence Response Team IRT, who also engaged the Police Air-wing Helicopter as well as men of the Kaduna State Command on patrol of the massive forest.

Sources at the IRT office in Abuja said the victims are in good health and that they have given useful information to the police that will help in their investigation.

The anonymous source said some of the suspects have been arrested, while efforts are ongoing to arrest the remaining members of the gang who are on the run.

The miners met with the head of the IRT, Abba Kyari and the South African ambassador to Nigeria following their rescue.

  Police rescue 2 kidnapped South African miners in Kaduna

    27th January 2018

