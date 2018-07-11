The Sun News
Police rescue stolen 3-week-old baby, nab kidnapper in Ogun

— 11th July 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Police in Ogun State have arrested a 26-year-old female kidnapper, Bunmi Adebayo, for allegedly stealing a three-week-old baby, David Oluwaseun.

The suspect, according to the Police, stole the baby recently in Modakeke town, Osun State, but was tracked down to Orile-Imo village in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Bunmi was said to have tricked a nursing mother, Eniola Adebode, and her mother (Eniola) to steal the baby under the guise of searching for accommodation in their house.

Parading the suspect at the headquarters of Ogun State Police Command at Eleweran, Abeokuta, on Tuesday, the state Police Commissioner, Ahmed Iliyasu, said Bunmi’s desperation led her to criminality.

According to Iliyasu, the suspect’s desperation to have a child for her husband made her to fake pregnancy and later informed him.

The commissioner, however, stated that the suspect’s husband reported the matter to the police who eventually unravelled the circumstances surrounding the kidnapping.

“This is a case of desperation taken too far and once somebody is too desperate, it will definitely lead to criminality.

“In her desperation to have at least a child for her husband, she decided to fake pregnancy and she informed the husband who used to visit her at intervals that she had conceived for him.

“After nine months, she called to inform the husband of her safe delivery of a bouncing baby boy, the news that gladdened the heart of the man who rushed to her house, but became curious when demanded for the placenta and the wife was unable to present it.

“He equally asked the woman to breastfeed the child in his presence and again she was unable to do so. Having realised the curiosity of her man, she absconded from her house and the husband consequently reported a case of missing person to the police.

“She was subsequently tracked down to Orile-Imo village where she was hibernating with the one month old baby and was promptly arrested.”

Iliyasu said the suspect would be prosecuted as soon as investigations were concluded by the police.

The suspect, while responding to questions by our correspondent, confessed to the crime.

She also stated that she had been married for years, without conceiving, hence, her decision to fake the pregnancy.

She claimed that she was previously diagnosed of liver and heart problem at the General Hospital, Ile-Ife, but expressed regret over the incident.

“I didn’t have the intention of stealing the baby before. But I wanted to take care of him. I regret my action. It was because of frustration. I have had about eight pregnancies in the past but all ended up as miscarriage,” Bunmi stated.

 

