Police rescue 2 suspected robbers from mob in Enugu

The operatives of the Police Command in Enugu State say they have rescued two suspected robbers from mob and lynching in Amuri road near Enugu.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, Asp. Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Thursday in Enugu.

He said that the suspects, who attempted to flee after they made effort to steal a motorcycle, were rescued on Oct. 22.

The police image maker noted that the rescue was carried out by police operatives from Agbani Division of the command.

The spokesman said that the two suspects, name with held, hailed from Ogbaku in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo.

“The two suspects received beating of their lives from the mob that promptly descended heavily on them for allegedly stealing a Top Star Motorcycle from where it was parked at Amuri Road at Agbani,’’ he said.

He said the owner of the said motorcycle had gone to purchase some items from Eke Agbani Market.

“It was gathered that suspects, having been sighted by good citizens, were promptly given a hot chase by members of the public who eventually closed them up.’’

“They gave them the beating of their lives which left them with various degrees of injuries before the arrival of police operatives who immediately rescued them from being lynched.’’

Amaraizu, who said the suspects were receiving medical attention while the motorcycle has been recovered, said the command had begun full scale investigations into the matter. (NAN)