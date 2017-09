From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

As federal government intensifies efforts to improve efficiency and professionalism of Nigerian Police, 1,195 2016/2017 recruits have successfully completed nine months rigorous training at Police College Kaduna.

The policemen and women after intensive selection in 2016 began their training in January this year and now ready for deployment to various parts of the country for protection of lives and property if Nigerians.

The review officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Logistics Supply, Maigari Dikko, noted that this is a remarkable event in the history of NPF in recent times.

He said Police are more determine now than ever, soliciting patriotic support of Nigerians to have a safer and proud country they all yearn for.

The last time this took place was in 2014.

