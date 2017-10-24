The Sun News
Latest
24th October 2017 - Police record 233 electricity installations vandalism cases in 3 states, FCT – IGP
24th October 2017 - BREAKING: SUV burnt to ashes in Oshodi
24th October 2017 - Alleged N11bn fraud: Ex-gov. Shema’s trial to begin Feb. 13
24th October 2017 - ‎6 firms jostle for power, mining contracts
24th October 2017 - APC making good what PDP made bad – Sen. Adamu
24th October 2017 - PDP: Makarfi meets chairmanship aspirants
24th October 2017 - Alleged slander: Ortom slams N10b suit against Editor
24th October 2017 - HAPPENING NOW: Makarfi meets PDP chairmanship aspirants
24th October 2017 - Oyo Assembly moves to end hoodlums’ activities at carnivals
24th October 2017 - Jigawa: Police Sergeant, ‎NSCDC official in alleged rape scandal
Home / National / Police record 233 electricity installations vandalism cases in 3 states, FCT – IGP

Police record 233 electricity installations vandalism cases in 3 states, FCT – IGP

— 24th October 2017

From: Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Police Headquarters, in Abuja, on Tuesday, said it recorded a total of 233 cases of electricity installation vandalism in three states and the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), from January to date.

The three states were Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger states.

This was even as the police said that the theft of electricity installations had resulted to the loss of a whopping N500 million to the nation’s economy.

Inspector General of Police( IGP), Ibrahim Idris, who made this known at the flag-off of Anti-Electricity Vandalism Response Squad (AEVRS), said the increasing rate of vandalism of electricity installations across the country has not only become alarming but very frightening.

IGP Idris said wanton destruction of electricity infrastructure resulting to monumental economic loss to the Nigerian economy was being recorded on a daily basis.

He said “As a result of this deliberate economic sabotage, businesses have been disrupted, means of livelihood destroyed and quantum loss of much needed government revenue just to mention a few.

Represented by the commissioner in charge of crime prevention at the Force Headquarters, Austin Iwar, at the occasion, Idris, while noting that the menace if not ungently checked would lead to a worse economic situation in the country, said it was for this reason that the AEVRS was established to counter vandalism and theft of electricity infrastructures across the country.

He said the outfit would be responsible for the protection of all electricity infrastructure across the country and also serve as a rapid response squad and conduct overt and covert operational activities among others.

The police boss said the AEVRS was collaborating with the Abuja Electricity Development Company(AEDC) to ensure a smooth operation of the outfit, adding that police officers deployed to the unit would undergo specialized training to update their skills for the task ahead of them.

Earlier in his address, the Managing Director and chief executive of the AEDC, Ernest Mupwaya, while noting that his organisation had spent over N200 million to replace vandalised items, maintained that “from records, the focus of the vandals is often the Coper element in the cables, the oil in the transformer, insulator of different sizes etc”.

Post Views: 25
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Police record 233 electricity installations vandalism cases in 3 states, FCT – IGP

— 24th October 2017

From: Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Police Headquarters, in Abuja, on Tuesday, said it recorded a total of 233 cases of electricity installation vandalism in three states and the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), from January to date. The three states were Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger states. This was even as the police said that the theft of…

  • BREAKING: SUV burnt to ashes in Oshodi

    — 24th October 2017

    There is confusion presently at Oshodi area of Lagos State as huge flames reportedly envelopes the area. Daily Sun gathered that the smoke billowing from on top of the busy bridge was as a result of a Sport Unitility Vehicle (SUV) which gutted fire and burnt into ashes. Officials of the Lagos State Ambulance Service…

  • Alleged N11bn fraud: Ex-gov. Shema’s trial to begin Feb. 13

    — 24th October 2017

    A Katsina State High Court has fixed Feb 13, 2018, for mention of the case filed by Economic and Financial Crime Commission(EFCC) against former governor Ibrahim Shema, alleged to have misappropriated N11 billion state fund. Shema had challenged the jurisdiction of the High Court to hear the case but lost at the Court of Appeal…

  • ‎6 firms jostle for power, mining contracts

    — 24th October 2017

    From Uche Usim, Abuja Six firms have emerged after the equalisation of the technical and financial results of the opening of the financial bids for the five subsidiaries of the Nigerian Mining Corporation (NMC) and the technical consultants for power sector monitoring on Tuesday. According to the Director General of BPE, Alex Okoh, the details of…

  • APC making good what PDP made bad – Sen. Adamu

    — 24th October 2017

    A National Assembly member, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu (APC-Nasarawa), says the All Progressives Congress (APC) is making good what the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made bad during its 16-year rule. Adamu, who made this known in an interview, in Abuja, on Tuesday, said that the rot accumulated between 1999 and 2015 that PDP held sway in…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share