Home / National / Police re-arrest, parade suspects linked to Dino melaye

Police re-arrest, parade suspects linked to Dino melaye

— 3rd April 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Police Force Headquarters, in Abuja, have paraded the two principal suspects who escaped from custody in the alleged arm case involving Sen. Dino Melaye.

The suspects Kabiru Seidu aka ‘Osama’ and Nuhu Salisu aka ‘Small’, were arrested at Tafawa Balewa LGA in Bauchi State and Ganaja village in Kogi State, respectively by a combined team of IGP’s Intelligence Response Team, Monitoring Unit and Technical Intelligence Unit.

Force Public Relations Officer, Moshood Jimoh, who made this known in a statement said the suspects, alongside Sen. Melaye, would be re-arraigned on May 10 at the Federal High Court, in Lokoja.

This was even as he said the Police had issued a ‘Red Alert’ notice to the International Police Organisation (INTERPOL) and even secured a Warrant for the arrest of Sen. Melaye should he fail to appear in Court on the said date in Lokoja.

He said that with the re-arrest of the two principal suspects, the six others who are still on the run would be arrested soon.

One of the suspects, Seidu, confessed that their escape was aided by an operative of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) attached to ‘A’ division.

However, the police spokesman said that one Iko Musa Mohammed, the accomplice who assisted in the escape of the principal suspects, confessed to have used an iron from the Exhibit room, close to their cell, which was provided by DJ to broke the iron window of the cell to enable the escape.

Upon his escape, Osama said that he had to shave his hair and beard to evade arrest and that he got N40, 000 from his mother to facilitate his relocation to Bauchi.

According to Jimoh, “As a result of intense raids, cordon and search operations carried out by the police team in some identified criminal locations, in Kogi State and other states and working on active intelligence, they were rearrested.

“Recall that Kabiru Seidu aka Osama and Nuhu Salisu aka small allegedly confessed that senator Dino Melaye handed over a bag containing the one AK 47 rifle, 2 pump action guns and N430, 000 to share with his boys.”

 

