Police partners Kanu Nwankwo to revive sports

19th December 2017

 

 

 

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Police headquarters in Abuja has engaged the services of legendary football star, Kanu Nwankwo, to help revive its sporting glory which it said has deteriorated after the Atlanta Olympic of 1996.

Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris who made this known when he received Kanu, in his office, said Kanu who is one of the best the country has produced in football, and in a vantage position to revive sporting in the police.

Idris said the police under his leadership will always identify with people that want to promote sports.

He said:”In sports, the Police under my leadership will continue to promote it as a veritable tool for physical fitness of personnel and national development, unity and cohesion.

“We sponsored the IGP Queens who came third in the Zenith Women’s basketball league and the Police Baton in the men’s basketball league as well as the Police Flickers who came second in the national hockey league. The team will now represent the country at the Nations Cup in Egypt.

“Nigeria has always relied on the police to produce athletes for international competitions. The Police are, therefore, committed to making the country proud in sports and security.

“Sport is very important to all aspects of physical development. We recruit personnel annually and we will allocate a percentage to sports.”

The IGP who spoke on the security in the country, said: “It is on record that we have within our short but purposeful stay in office marshaled out strategies to check a lot of security challenges that have continued to threaten the nation.

“I would want to assure your humble self and indeed, all Nigerians, that with supports and encouragement like yours today, we have reduced to the barest minimum, cases of high class kidnap. You would recall cases at individuals and groups like the Vampire, Evans and over 3000 kidnappers terrorizing people along Kaduna-Abuja highway and in other parts of our dear country.

“In like manner, we are sincerely addressing armed robbers operations, farmers/herdsmen clashes, cattle rustling and a host of other criminal activities and gangs in Nigeria.

Speaking on his visit, Kanu said he was at the force headquarters to offer support to the Police and also seek ways of partnering with them to produce athletes like Chioma Ajunwa, Samuel Peter and other good athletes.

He lamented that morale for sports in the police had gone down from what it used to be in the days of Olympic gold medalist, Chioma Ajunwa, and there is the need to revive the spirit.

