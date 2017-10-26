Police parade 4 rapists, others in Gombe 

From: Ali Abare, Gombe

Police authorities in Gombe State, on Thursday, has paraded four rapists, four murderers and six armed robbers alongside 19 suspected criminals.

Commissioner of Police, Shina Tairu Olukola, while parading the suspects before newsmen, said the arrests followed the cooperation by the general public who reported and offered useful information that led to arrest of the suspects.

Three of the criminals, Nehemiah Samuel 20 years, David Ishaku 16 years and Solomon Sam 19 years, all of Farin-Kasa in Filiya, Shongom Local; Government Area of the state conspired, lured and gang raped a 16-year-old girl under a tree.

They were arrested after a formal report was made to the police while Anas Mohammed alias ‘Mandi,’ 22 years, of Bolari Quarters in Gombe metropolis lured a ten year old girl into his room and raped her. ‘Mandi’ was arrested and handed over to the police by neighbours.

Ibrahim Sale of Dongeja village in Shongom Local Government Areas is among four other suspects arrested over criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide. Ibrahim was alleged to have matcheted his brother who later died in hospital.

Abdulkarim Danjuma, 20 years and Hassan Adamu, all of Ladur Village in Kaltungo LGA were arrested with the aid of vigilante and local hunters of the area for stabbing one Danjuma in the chest who died immediately while the other murder case was that of one Wanman Haruna, 28 years, of Nyuwar in Balanga LGA who matcheted a 50 year old woman, Shehu Hajara on the allegation of killing Wanman’s father through witchcraft.

The six armed robbery suspects, Dauda Iliya of unguwa-uku, Iliyasu Musa, Yayaji Ibrahim, Yusuf Ishaku, Bello Adamu and Sale Adamu all of Gombe metropolis were alleged to have committed the crimes at different times.

Various arms were recovered from them including items such as handsets, DVD players, wristwatches, 14 laptops among many others.

The Commissioner of Police said some of the suspects were arrested while they were on the run and commended the members of the public for divulging useful information that led to the arrest of the criminal elements.

He said they will immediately be charged to court when investigations are concluded.