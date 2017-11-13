The Sun News
Police parade 24 suspected criminals in Kwara 

From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Kwara State Police Command, at the weekend, paraded 24 suspected criminals arrested in various parts of the state. Speaking in Ilorin, the state capital, during the parade, the state Commissioner of Police, Lawan Ado, said that one Sani Maikifi reported at Ekiti division on November 7, that his elder brother, Usman Muhammadu left his shop on November 6 to an unknown destination.

He said after the complaint, the message was relayed to all the police formations in the state. He said: “As we were still searching for the missing person, we got another report that he was kidnapped by gunmen and that his family had paid a ransom of N500,000 for his release. Immediately the information was received, detectives from Ekiti division swung into action and the combined efforts of the police and vigilance group led to the arrest of the six suspects. During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime and a total of N361,150.00 being part of the ransom was recovered from them.”

He said two single barrel guns, seven cell phones, including the one belonging to the victim, and charms were recovered from them.

The paraded suspects also included eight persons arrested for criminal conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearms, culpable homicide and for being members of secret cult. Also paraded were two out of a four-man armed robbery gang, said to specialised in attacking filling stations in the metropolis. Recovered from the suspects were one single barrel locally made gun, one double barrel locally made gun and five cartridges.

The police boss, who said that exhibits such as iron rod, two techno phones, one Itel phone and N38,975 were recovered. He said the two suspects had confessed to the crime. He stressed that efforts were on to arrest the remaining gang members said to be in possession of firearms.

The CP warned criminals to either relocate or face the full weight of the law.

